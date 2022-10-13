HAVERHILL, Mass. — School officials in Haverhill and Malden have canceled classes on Monday with teachers strikes expected to start in both Massachusetts cities. The president of the Malden Education Association, Deb Gesualdo, said that teachers will be on strike Monday after spending nearly 11 hours at the negotiating table with the Malden School Committee on Sunday alone.

