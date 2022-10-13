Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
I tried out a totally customizable ROAM suitcase
As someone who used to travel a lot for work, I am strictly a carry-on-only person. Recent horror stories of travelers plagued by lost luggage have only reconfirmed my dedication to packing only what can fit in an overhead bin-sized suitcase (I had a friend who went to Europe over the summer, and his suitcase was lost somewhere inside London Heathrow Airport until his trip ended, two months later).
MySanAntonio
Get 2 reliable LED headlamps for just $5 on Amazon
Being caught in the dark unexpectedly is one of the most inconvenient things that can happen. Or heck, maybe you’re just one of those weirdos that likes to get up at 4am and run a few miles. In either case, the one thing you should always have on you is a source of light; and the best way to have light while still keeping your hands free is with a headlamp.
Comments / 0