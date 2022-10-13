A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County and a second suspect was arrested Saturday for an armed burglary two days earlier that put three nearby Moses Lake schools on lockdown.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO