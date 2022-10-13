ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 17th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County and a second suspect was arrested Saturday for an armed burglary two days earlier that put three nearby Moses Lake schools on lockdown.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Quincy man arrested after Soap Lake shooting

A 29-year-old Quincy man was taken into custody early this morning in Soap Lake after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital and forced the closure of Highway 17. Soap Lake police said the shooting took place about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Avenue East and they found the male victim nearby on the ground.
SOAP LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening

WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
WARDEN, WA
ncwlife.com

George man arrested after standoff

A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Wiseman pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s son about 8 p.m. Saturday as the victim was attempting to drop his mother off at Wiseman’s residence on East Montmorency Boulevard.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Construction theft case ends with pleas to six felonies

WATERVILLE — The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County to six criminal counts. Enrique Juarez-Rodriguez, 36, entered pleas on Friday to charges of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, possessing stolen property and second-degree...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started

A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified

GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
QUINCY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

QUINCY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

