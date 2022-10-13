Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 17th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County and a second suspect was arrested Saturday for an armed burglary two days earlier that put three nearby Moses Lake schools on lockdown.
ncwlife.com
Quincy man arrested after Soap Lake shooting
A 29-year-old Quincy man was taken into custody early this morning in Soap Lake after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital and forced the closure of Highway 17. Soap Lake police said the shooting took place about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Avenue East and they found the male victim nearby on the ground.
One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
ifiberone.com
Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening
WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
ncwlife.com
George man arrested after standoff
A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Wiseman pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s son about 8 p.m. Saturday as the victim was attempting to drop his mother off at Wiseman’s residence on East Montmorency Boulevard.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata schools puts an end to uncomfortably spicy 'one chip challenge' after multiple students do it on campus
EPHRATA - The Ephrata School District’s message to parents about a painful challenge that a couple of students have tried this year that has some adults writhing in agony. The Ephrata School District notified the parents and public about problems caused by the challenge on its social media page.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
ifiberone.com
Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
ncwlife.com
Construction theft case ends with pleas to six felonies
WATERVILLE — The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County to six criminal counts. Enrique Juarez-Rodriguez, 36, entered pleas on Friday to charges of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, possessing stolen property and second-degree...
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
ifiberone.com
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified
GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
kpq.com
Driver Ejected from Semi Truck Rollover on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee
A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening. At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5. The driver was ejected from the truck, but was...
Quincy woman killed in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
Comments / 1