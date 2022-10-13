Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Education Foundation Raises Over $30,000 for Student Literacy
On Thursday, September 29, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation hosted the Love of Literacy Luncheon to highlight the need for support for students struggling with reading in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. The outdoor lunch in Elings Park's Godric Grove raised over $30,000 in funds to train Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Halloween Parking Permits Return for Western Goleta
Halloween will be here before we know it, and the City of Goleta will once again enforce the annual Halloween parking restrictions in coordination with the Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara communities, who will also have restrictions this year. Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.
Santa Barbara Edhat
MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: The Welcome Mat Was Out
Santa Barbara welcomed silent movie actors and crews a century ago. Not every community felt this way. Some cities and towns considered them undesirables. Why was our community different? One answer - tourism. "Barbarenos are always glad of new methods of publicity, that the city may in time let everyone,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Man Arrested for Threatening School Official
A Goleta man was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening a Ventura County school official. On Friday, October 14, the Thousand Oaks Police Department began an investigation into a school official receiving death threats. The combined investigative efforts by the Thousand Oaks Police Department’s Intelligence Led Policing and Investigations units led...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Cat Stuck in a Tree
Yes, this really happens. Montecito firefighters came to the rescue of a cat in need on Saturday morning. Sam, the cat, climbed too high for its liking and made the mistake of looking down and getting scared. Their owner contacted the Montecito Fire Department where a group of firefighters took...
Santa Barbara Edhat
High-Ranking Oxnard Gang Member Sentenced to Federal Prison
A high-ranking member of the Oxnard-based Surtown Chiques street gang was sentenced today to 162 months in federal prison for attempting to secure control of drug trafficking in Ventura County and extorting “taxes” on behalf of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. Armando “Criminal” Molina, 39, of Ventura, was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Box Truck Rollover Closes Highway 154
A box truck rolled over on Highway 154 closing both directions on Friday evening. At 10:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters, CHP, and an ambulance responded to the scene near Windy Gap. A large box truck had rolled on its side blocking all lanes. There were no other vehicles involved.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Woman Injured in Cat Canyon Vehicle Rollover
A woman sustained major injuries after her SUV rolled several times off Highway 101 northbound near Cat Canyon. At 4:27 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area and discovered a single vehicle crash. An SUV appeared to veer about 100 yards off the roadway and roll several times.
