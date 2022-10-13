This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The other day I asked an adult if she knew Wynken, Blynken, and Nod. "I used to," she said. I didn't want to hear that. There's already too much "used to" in the world. I used to fly a kite, I used to pick bloodroots each spring. We all used to read Eugene Field—over and over.

