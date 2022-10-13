Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
Eugene Fiield
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The other day I asked an adult if she knew Wynken, Blynken, and Nod. "I used to," she said. I didn't want to hear that. There's already too much "used to" in the world. I used to fly a kite, I used to pick bloodroots each spring. We all used to read Eugene Field—over and over.
wvik.org
George Bancroft
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The Rock Island Public Library board minutes for 1902 do not indicate how many votes George Bancroft received to earn his place on the frieze of the new library building alongside Homer, Dante, Emerson, and the others, but it has to have been more than the none he would have received today.
wvik.org
Happy Anniversary Clean Water Act
The council's Water Program Director, Alicia Vasto, says the goal of the law passed in 1972 was to make all lakes and rivers in the country "swimable" and "fishable" by the 1980's. And obviously that goal was not met. "But it certainly did clean up pollution from a lot of...
wvik.org
Black Hawk Students Can Get a Transfer Discount
St. Ambrose University is offering students transferring from Black Hawk up to twenty thousand dollars. Toby Arquette is St. Ambrose Vice President for Marketing and Communications. “We are trying to address the bigger public conversation about, ‘Is College affordable?’ Particularly for those who feel like they just can’t complete a...
wvik.org
Groundbreaking for Scott County Juvenile Detention Facility
A ground breaking was held Monday morning in Davenport for the project now known as the Scott County Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center. The current center in downtown Davenport is more than 50 years old and licensed for 18 beds. The new center will be licensed for 40, and located on North Tremont Street where the sheriff's department patrol center was once located.
Comments / 0