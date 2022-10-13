Read full article on original website
Apple reportedly making an iPad dock accessory
Apple is reportedly working on a docking accessory for the iPad. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says the device could be coming next year. According to his sources, the upcoming iPad accessory would work similarly to Google’s Pixel Tablet dock. It would turn an iPad into a smart display and a way to control your smart home devices.
iOS 16.1 RC version now available, here are its top features
After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding the Release Candidate version of iOS 16.1, which is expected to be released next week. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know.
How much technology can you carry on your watch?
Smartwatches are changing the world. The use of traditional timepieces is slowly fading out because of them. The main reason that smartwatches have become so popular is because of the many exciting and highly-advanced features that they offer. If you are not familiar with a smartwatch, then it is an...
How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?
By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is a bad gaming phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powerhouses of camera prowess. That performance doesn’t appear to transfer to other tasks, however, with reviewers noting the lackluster gaming performance of the Tensor G2 chip. YouTuber Golden Reviewer put the Pixel 7 Pro through their usual benchmarking, using the graphics-heavy...
Comcast Xfinity subscribers will soon get faster internet speeds
Good news, Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers—internet speeds are about to go up. Comcast announced Monday that it is upgrading internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers. And the best part? It comes at no additional cost. The company says it is rolling out the changes this week...
How to factory reset the Echo Dot? (Gen 1 to Gen 4)
The Echo Dot is an awesome smart speaker, and Alexa works great with it. But when there are issues, it can be a frustrating experience. Over time, the smart assistant can experience connection issues or behave erratically. Among the many issues that can plague the experience is an Echo Dot...
What is the best course to study online?
The internet is an excellent place to do research, but it also has the potential to be overpowering. You may be aware that there are many distinct categories of online courses that you may take, but how do you decide which one to do?. There is a wide variety of...
New TikTok update focuses on adult-only streams and age limits
TikTok is an ever-evolving platform, and the latest slew of updates focuses on livestreaming rules. That means changes to who can go live and new, adult-only streams. Now, before you get up in arms (or excited), adult-only streams still must follow the platform’s rules. The new streams are meant for creators that want to touch on sensitive topics or “comedy routines” for adult audiences.
The best gaming keyboards (2022)
If you are a serious PC gamer, you probably understand that you need great peripherals to go along with your gaming PC. Finding the best gaming keyboard for you is a great start. Without that vital piece of the puzzle, you’re basically buying a supercar only to put spare tires...
Samsung soundbars are on sale for up to $400 off at Amazon
If your current TV audio setup is sounding a bit stale these days, do yourself a favor and get yourself a soundbar. And if you’re looking to get one on the cheap, Amazon is hosting a huge sale that offers up a variety of options at some attractive prices.
