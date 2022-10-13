ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Downtown Glendale to host 2 days of Halloween fun

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNOoc_0iXc1Kig00

Historic Downtown Glendale is hosting two days of Halloween fun this month.

The events will take place both in Old Towne and Catlin Court. The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and again on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Start the day at the Arizona Information Center, 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., to pick up an event map.

The Happy Halloween Happening in Catlin Court will feature Halloween themed menu specials, and seasonal decor and gift items at boutiques and specialty shops.

Look both days for a Halloween costume contest for all ages, Halloween crafters, family photo stations, themed activities and make-and-takes, and a Charm Trail event charm drop.

A haunted tour and kids’ Halloween tea will take place on Oct. 22 only.

A pet costume contest, a witches brunch, and the biggest witch pageant take place on Oct. 29 only.

The Happy Halloween Happening is presented by the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association in partnership with the downtown business community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year

From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park

PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician warns parents after treating kids who try the spicy “one chip challenge”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The popular TikTok trend called the spicy “one chip challenge” is not necessarily new, but the company behind it, “Paqui,” released a 2022 version of the chip - hotter and spicier than ever. Now, a Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple kids from ages 10-18 recently come in for severe stomach pain after trying the challenge.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy