Florida State Preparing for Clemson Team Playing With Confidence In All Three Phases

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell previews the Seminoles' upcoming matchup with the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers.

Florida State hosts fourth-ranked Clemson this weekend with the Tigers making their first appearance in Doak Campbell Stadium since the 2018 season.

The Seminoles are coming off back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and NC State after starting the season 4-0. Head coach Mike Norvell knows the Tigers present his Florida State squad with a unique opportunity to get back on the winning track and in a big way.

"This week we've got a great opportunity," Norvell told reporters earlier in the week. "It's great to get back home. We have a primetime game. Obviously, we're playing against a great opponent. They've done a really nice job throughout this year. I think Clemson you see offense , defense , special teams, they really are playing at a high level. They're playing with a lot of confidence."

Penetrating a Clemson defense that is allowing opponents just 63 rushing yards per game will be key, with Norvell also seeing the much-improved play on the backend of the Tigers' defense over the past two games.

"You see defensively they're one of the best defenses in the country. Their defensive front forcing unit, it's really impressive. They've really kind of honed in. Gave up some big plays in a Wake Forest game just on balls being thrown down the field, but you can see that they're really settled in there in a defensive backfield these last couple of games and playing at a high level as well."

The Tigers have won six straight over Florida State, having won 30-20 at home last season in a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate. However, this is a different Clemson team than the Seminoles saw a season ago, with Norvell making note of the marked improvement on the offensive side of the ball.

"Offensively you can see that the way that the quarterback is playing with a lot of confidence, he is really coming into his own," Norvell said. "They have a great running back. Receivers have been making plays. Tight ends. They present a lot of different challenges, but our guys are excited."

Despite having disappointing losses in the past two games, Norvell has been pleased with how his team responded in practice and knows it will take a great week of preparation to end Clemson's 12-game winning streak, which is the longest in the nation.

"I thought the guys came out to work, I was grateful for that," Norvell said. "I love this team. I love the mindset of what they bring. Nobody wants to have a disappointing outcome in any game or in any play, but how you choose to respond to things is really what's indicative of the character that you have and the identity of what you going to put out. These guys, they continue to work, they continue to believe. We've got to have a great week of prep to capitalize on what's coming here Saturday night."

