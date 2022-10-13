ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts reveals her sexy secret to a successful marriage

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

She’s paying it some lip service.

Julia Roberts is sharing her secret to a successful marriage.

“I always say the same thing and I’m sticking with it,” Roberts told E! News . “It’s making out. Lots of making out.

Her “Ticket to Paradise” co-star George Clooney agreed during their joint interview, saying “Well, that’s a good one. I will say that.”

“I make out with Danny, too,” Clooney teased, referring to Roberts’ husband Danny Moder .

“It keeps you guys together,” Roberts quipped in response.

Roberts and Moder have been married for over 20 years and have three kids. They met on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000 and got married on July 4, 2002.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married for over 20 years.
Though Clooney agrees with Roberts’ advice, he said he’s probably not one to give out marriage advice.

“Because I started so late, I’m not allowed to give advice to anyone,” he joked. “I just kind of have to look at it as I’m the luckiest human being and then just appreciated that.”

Clooney married his wife Amal when he was 53. The pair have been married for eight years, and are parents to 5-year-old twins .

Roberts re-affirmed Clooney’s statements, joking that Amal gets “all the credit” in their marriage.

“She’s an awesome person,” she shared about Amal. “She’s so funny and so smart, and stunningly beautiful every hour of the day. “I love her, so George is not allowed to ever fight with her.”

Both actors agreed that if they had a ticket to go anywhere in the world, they would choose wherever their families are.

“That’s our paradise,” Roberts said.

“You’re not going to, at the end of your days go, ‘God, I wish I worked more,’” Clooney added.

“Ticket to Paradise” will be in theaters Oct. 21.

