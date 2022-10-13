ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2Yl2_0iXc0vyQ00
1 of 8

NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home.

The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.

Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown at 7:37 p.m.

Baseball’s youngest team, the surprising Guardians were rained out nine times at home this season due to Cleveland’s inconsistent and unpleasant weather.

They had two more postponements on the road, one because of a COVID-19 outbreak. That forced the Guardians to play eight doubleheaders — they even had to push back a celebration and flag-raising ceremony late last month to salute their AL Central championship due to a rainy forecast.

Veteran manager Terry Francona said he’s never seen anything like it.

“Never in my life,” he bemoaned with a helpless grin. “And it sounds like when we get back to Ohio, it’s not perfect. They think it’s going to be OK, but we’ll be dodging some raindrops both days it looks like.”

Francona’s solution?

“Play a doubleheader. We’re used to it,” he joked.

New York won Tuesday night’s opener in the best-of-five series 4-1, and the rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

Now, the clubs could play four days in a row.

Game 3 and a potential Game 4 are scheduled in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it would be Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against Houston or Seattle.

All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes (12-4) remains scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the AL East champion Yankees against 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8).

The latest rainout wipes away any chance the Guardians would start Bieber on short rest late in the series. Without the postponement, he would have had three days of rest between Game 2 and a potential Game 5. Now, there will be only two days in between.

“It takes out the possibility of Bieber coming back early. Which, to be totally honest, I don’t know how I felt about that to begin with,” Francona said.

“I think the way I worded it the other day was like, if he had gone maybe two innings because of rain or something, you don’t ever want to just say no. But I think (pitching coach Carl Willis) and I, both our thoughts were that we weren’t leaning towards that as an option that we really wanted to do, just because of what he’s been through and everything.”

A strained right shoulder limited Bieber to 16 starts last year. He rebounded this season with a 2.88 ERA in 200 innings across 31 starts, and threw 7 2/3 innings of three-hit ball in a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay last Friday in the wild-card round for his first postseason win.

“Nobody wants to win more than we do, believe me. But we just — right is right,” Francona said. “So that one’s off the table.”

Triston McKenzie (11-11) is slated to start Game 3 for Cleveland against Luis Severino (7-3) on Saturday night, and then the Guardians will adjust from there if the series is still going.

Cal Quantrill would be on full rest Sunday for Game 4. He took the loss in the series opener at Yankee Stadium, ending his 11-game winning streak.

“We need to win a couple, but we’ll see what we do the last couple games, which order it would be,” Francona said. “Some of that may be determined by how much we’ve used our bullpen.”

Cleveland held an optional workout Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium for players to throw outside and hit in the indoor batting cage.

New York held no media availability.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. Thompson was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.
NFL
The Associated Press

Commanders' Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger, sidelining the Washington Commanders starting quarterback six games into his tenure with the team. The Commanders announced Wentz had surgery in Los Angeles, but did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. If he goes on injured reserve, he would be out at least four games, which would mean missing returns to Indianapolis and Philadelphia. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday when Washington hosts Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, his 17th NFL start since being a surprise playoff star in the playoffs in January 2021. Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. He continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start. Six games into the rookie season for several of those players, the Seahawks’ belief is proving to be true — and perhaps more than coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider even expected. That young talent was fully on display in Seattle’s 19-9 win over Arizona on Sunday that kept the Seahawks even with Los Angeles and San Francisco in the NFC West with all three teams sitting at 3-3. Cornerback Tariq Woolen grabbed an interception for the fourth consecutive game, becoming just the third rookie to have four in a row with a pick since 2000. Fellow cornerback Coby Bryant forced his fourth fumble of the season and had a season-high eight tackles.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Defense fuels Vikings victory this time, to enter bye at 5-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell sat for a minute in his office space in the visitor’s locker room after his team’s sweat-it-out victory in Miami, reflecting on which performances by the defense he wanted to highlight in his postgame address to the players. The names kept popping in his head: Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson. He decided to scrap the script. “You know what?” O’Connell thought to himself after the Vikings beat the Dolphins 24-16 to improve to 5-1 in his first season on the job. “Everybody gets a game ball.” The prizes this time weren’t actually awarded, the gesture merely symbolic, but after the offense — and special teams — largely drove the three previous victories this game provided a glimpse of how this defense can deliver when needed, too.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay’s career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams’ ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions. They’re meeting the challenge so far, even if they don’t look like championship contenders just yet. The defending Super Bowl champions are 3-3 heading into their bye week despite playing the season to date with a patchwork offensive line and a sketchy secondary. The loss of left tackle Joseph Noteboom to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon Sunday didn’t stop Los Angeles from beating Carolina 24-10 to snap a two-game skid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Judge homers after Yanks drop him from leadoff spot in ALDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge has busted out of his fall funk. Dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup, New York’s star slugger — and baseball’s home run king — connected for a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 3 of the AL Division series against the Cleveland Guardians. After striking out for the eighth time in nine at-bats in the first, Judge drove a 2-1 fastball from Triston McKenzie over the wall in center field, tying it at 2. The 449-foot shot was his 12th career postseason homer, and the Yankees can only hope it gets him going this October. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he woke up Saturday morning with the idea of moving Judge out of the leadoff spot.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. There is not expected to be any sort of vote regarding Snyder — it would take 24 owners to agree to remove him — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be talked about. Here is an alphabetical, team-by-team look at Snyder and his peers who control the most popular and powerful sport’s clubs, with owner net worth and franchise value estimates according to Forbes:
NFL
The Associated Press

Panthers hope Darnold practices; unsure who starts vs. Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Things are such a mess with the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation that interim coach Steve Wilks isn’t even sure who’ll be healthy enough to start Sunday against Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are dealing with sprained ankles, while P.J. Walker has a neck injury. Jacob Eason is the only healthy QB on the roster for Carolina (1-5), but he was just elevated from the practice squad last week and has limited NFL experience. “I think they are all considered to be in the mix, especially with the injuries that we have,” Wilks said. Wilks is hopeful Darnold, who has missed the first six games because of a preseason high ankle sprain, might be designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy