hypebeast.com
Rui Hachimura Presents the Air Jordan 37 "Siren Red"
With the 2022-23 NBA Season beginning next week, the Washington Wizards‘ Rui Hachimura is heading into his fourth season in the league. As the first Japanese national to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, Hachimura was quick to join the Jordan Brand roster in 2019. Since then, he has offered plenty of new looks for the brand, including on the Air Jordan 1 Low, 8, 36 and more. Recently, he presented both the Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Cranes” colorway, with the latter being a friends and family exclusive.
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 500 High "Taupe Black"
While 2022 has treated YEEZY fans to plenty of new and re-released looks on silhouettes such as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, the adidas YEEZY 500 High has remained quiet. Events such as YEEZY Day 2022 came and went without any action for the high-top, however, its low-top counterpart did see some shine in the first half of the year. Now, it is time for the YEEZY 500 High to make its return, just in time for fall and its cold weather.
Maharishi Teases a Reebok LT Court Collaboration
One formula that has proven to be successful for the Reebok design team is bringing in partners that will bring their own minimal-yet-tasteful touch to its classic silhouettes. We’ve seen this occur with JJJJound and its various collaborations as well as Maison Margiela and Tyrrell Winston, and now Maharishi is getting its opportunity to shine. The London-based streetwear label has been tapped to rework the Reebok LT Court in its own militaristic way.
Duck Down Records x Supreme Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest collaboration with The North Face, Supreme is returning to deliver a range with Duck Down Records for the season. Serving as the latest installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming special range celebrates the New York City-based independent hip-hop label founded by Drew “Dru-Ha” Friedman and Kenyatta “Buckshot” Blake back in 1995. A staple of East Coast hip-hop’s mid-90s resurgence, the label is heralded for its defiant independent ethos.
The New Balance 550 is Readied With "Blue Groove" Accents
New Balance’s 550 model has been on the rise and sees no signs of slowing down, gracing the feet of casual wearers across the globe. The popular sneaker has seen one colorway after another, recently displayed in a clean “White Gum” palette following a duo of suede iterations. Now, the silhouette sees a dark approach primed for any occasion.
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
HUF Reconnects With Nike SB for a Nostalgic Dunk Low Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
We’ve officially entered into the latter half of October, and over the course of the coming days, there will be a handsome crop of sneaeker launches lined up so we took the liberty of rounding up the best ones. New styles from brands like. , Jordan Brand, Reebok and...
The New Balance 2002R "Vibrant Apricot" Receives Gradient Medial Logos
Recognized as one of New Balance’s most popular models, the 2002R has hit the streets in various reimagined designs. From the torn “Protection Pack” to AURALEE’s “Yellow beige” rendition, the model continues its trip to the top with a new in-line “Vibrant Apricot” colorway.
"Cement Grey" Tones Hit the Air Jordan 1 Mid
A slew of Jordan Brand releases are in the pipeline for the rest of 2022, and the Air Jordan 1 Mid is maintaining a steady stream of consecutive hits. From the “Alternative Bred” colorway to the space-themed “Exploration Unit” collection, the silhouette is continuing its journey to the top with an all-new “Cement Grey” rendition.
Mizuno Readies the Wave Prophecy LS in a Neutral Palette
Hot off the heels of its sustainably-crafted “Undyed” sneaker pack, Japanese sportswear label Mizuno is gearing up to present the latest iteration of its Wave Prophecy LS silhouette. Pulled from the brand’s extensive footwear records, the design takes inspiration from the Wavy Prophecy 8 and borrows select elements for an ultra-modern look.
Paolo Banchero Joins the Jordan Brand Roster
Tomorrow, the 2022-23 NBA Season begins. For the Orlando Magic, it may not be the year to aim for a ring, however, its lineup of young talent should excite fans as they now get their chance to shine. Most notably, it’ll be time for the first pick of this year’s draft, Paolo Banchero, to prove himself. Coming from Duke University, the power forward made noise this preseason and has now joined the Jordan Brand family. The rookie joins the likes of Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić and Zion Williamson as the newest generation of Jordan Brand talent.
