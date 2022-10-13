With the 2022-23 NBA Season beginning next week, the Washington Wizards‘ Rui Hachimura is heading into his fourth season in the league. As the first Japanese national to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, Hachimura was quick to join the Jordan Brand roster in 2019. Since then, he has offered plenty of new looks for the brand, including on the Air Jordan 1 Low, 8, 36 and more. Recently, he presented both the Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Cranes” colorway, with the latter being a friends and family exclusive.

2 DAYS AGO