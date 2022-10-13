Read full article on original website
Related
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50-31
The list expands — GoLocal unveils ten more members of "Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential" list today. Two of the additions are reported to be billionaires. The first 20 unveiled include two non-profit leaders: a university president and a foundation head. Developers and real estate barons...
Democrats are putting money and resources into … Rhode Island
Republican Allan Fung is leading the polls in a congressional district Democrats have held since 1991.
Rhode Island voters to decide three bond measures totaling $400 million in November
On Nov. 8, voters in Rhode Island will be deciding on three bond measures totaling $400 million. Question 1 would issue $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ marine discipline education and research needs. The University of Rhode Island is leading the Vote Yes on 1 campaign in support of Question 1. Marc Parlange, president of the University of Rhode Island, said, “Rhode Islanders have a generational opportunity to position Rhode Island and New England as the global leader in a new Blue Economy with URI as the engine that fuels that activity.”
McKee defends debate comments after RIDE reveals state got RICAS scores Sept. 12
The education department has insisted there is no delay in releasing the scores while also warning a staff shortage has slowed the process.
Study: Rhode Island ranks #1 for worst drivers in US
The study was released by Clunker Junker, who reviewed more than a quarter-million tweets that included the word "drivers" and a state's name or abbreviation.
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
Social Media Users Tweet About Disastrous Rhode Island Drivers
When Twitter Users are attacking their fellow drivers online, seems the worst comments are for Rhode Islanders. In a new poll I'm sure no one on the SouthCoast would disagree with, Rhode Island drivers received more negative comments than another other state. A whopping 71% of comments about Rhode Island...
Uprise RI
RI Poor People’s Campaign encourages poor and low-wage workers to vote their demands
Rhode Island residents marched in Providence on a sunny Saturday as the Rhode Island Poor People’s Campaign participated in a national Get Out The Vote action on capital city streets across the country. These marches and protests are to encourage poor and low-income people – and unlikely voters – to follow up their voter registration by casting their ballots. These coordinated, same-day actions, which started at noon in each time zone, are part of the work done by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. These events will reach out to five million people with the theme of If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island has 35 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
fallriverreporter.com
Handful of Massachusetts lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief
BOSTON – The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there’s “no indication” that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
Drought conditions continue to improve in RI, Mass.
Much of Rhode Island is currently seeing abnormally dry conditions, including most of Providence and Kent counties.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, additional 4% tax on income over $1 million
Representatives from the "yes" and "no" sides on Ballot Question 1 meet for a debate live at 22News in Chicopee.
Police: Man threatened pharmacy workers, stole from store
A North Attleboro man was arrested over the weekend after he threatened employees at a North Smithfield pharmacy before shoplifting from a nearby Walmart.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
POLITICO
Pressley for president?
THE PRESSLEY PARTY — Is Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts' next Democratic presidential hopeful?. There hasn't been much chatter about it at home. But a story in D.C.-based publication The Hill places her among a group of “female progressive rising stars to watch in 2024” should President Joe Biden not seek reelection, or in future cycles. She joins some other familiar faces: fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.
Mail-in ballots are being sent out, here’s when they must be returned
We are inching closer to the midterm election, which is Tuesday, November 8th, but some may be casting their ballots a lot sooner than that.
Yes vs No on Massachusetts liquor license expansion ballot question 3
During the November election, you will be asked to vote on question 3 which deals with state liquor licenses.
Comments / 0