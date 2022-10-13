ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

GoLocalProv

Rhode Island's 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50-31

The list expands — GoLocal unveils ten more members of "Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential" list today. Two of the additions are reported to be billionaires. The first 20 unveiled include two non-profit leaders: a university president and a foundation head. Developers and real estate barons...
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Rhode Island voters to decide three bond measures totaling $400 million in November

On Nov. 8, voters in Rhode Island will be deciding on three bond measures totaling $400 million. Question 1 would issue $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ marine discipline education and research needs. The University of Rhode Island is leading the Vote Yes on 1 campaign in support of Question 1. Marc Parlange, president of the University of Rhode Island, said, “Rhode Islanders have a generational opportunity to position Rhode Island and New England as the global leader in a new Blue Economy with URI as the engine that fuels that activity.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Affordable housing expands in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

RI Poor People's Campaign encourages poor and low-wage workers to vote their demands

Rhode Island residents marched in Providence on a sunny Saturday as the Rhode Island Poor People’s Campaign participated in a national Get Out The Vote action on capital city streets across the country. These marches and protests are to encourage poor and low-income people – and unlikely voters – to follow up their voter registration by casting their ballots. These coordinated, same-day actions, which started at noon in each time zone, are part of the work done by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. These events will reach out to five million people with the theme of If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

Pressley for president?

THE PRESSLEY PARTY — Is Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts' next Democratic presidential hopeful?. There hasn't been much chatter about it at home. But a story in D.C.-based publication The Hill places her among a group of “female progressive rising stars to watch in 2024” should President Joe Biden not seek reelection, or in future cycles. She joins some other familiar faces: fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

