Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Related
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants
As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Tito's Cantina closes its doors in Cypress
Tito's Cantina permanently closed in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tito’s Cantina, 25250 Hwy. 290, Cypress, closed its doors in late September. The cantina served Tex-Mex dishes, such as brochettes and tacos, as well as American-style dishes, such as hot wings and burgers. Tito's Cantina also served a variety of drinks from the bar and hosted live music events and sports viewing events. www.facebook.com/titoscantinahtx.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX
The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
Eater
11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day
Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
Eater
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights
With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Tony Buzbee’s mansion is still on the market, price decreased to $20M; Take a look inside at the stunning, traditional space
HOUSTON – Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee’s home is still on the market. The property has been listed on HAR.com for 250 days, and the price has dropped 27.27% -- that’s $7,500,000 off the original listing. It is still one of the most expensive homes on the market in Houston today.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Annual Houston-area Diwali festival to draw thousands to light-filled Constellation Field
A minor league baseball stadium southwest of Houston will be filled with thousands of people and millions of lights on Saturday for a celebration of Indian culture and heritage. The 11th International Diwali and Dussehra Festival is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land,...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations
Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Click2Houston.com
United relaunches nonstop service to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON – Welcome back to the ‘land down under!’ United Airlines will relaunch direct, nonstop flights to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport later this month. In a news release, service between Houston and Sydney will begin Friday, Oct. 28, and will operate every Sunday,...
Grato Italian Restaurant now open in Cypress
Grato Italian Restaurant serves a variety of pastas, pizzas, calzones and more. (Courtesy Grato Italian Restaurant) Grato Italian Restaurant opened a new location at 20503 FM 529, Ste. 100, Cypress, on Oct. 6. The restaurant serves Italian cuisine, such as pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and more classics. Grato Italian Restaurant also offers lunch specials from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 346-377-6754.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
