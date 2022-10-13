ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants

As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tito's Cantina closes its doors in Cypress

Tito's Cantina permanently closed in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tito’s Cantina, 25250 Hwy. 290, Cypress, closed its doors in late September. The cantina served Tex-Mex dishes, such as brochettes and tacos, as well as American-style dishes, such as hot wings and burgers. Tito's Cantina also served a variety of drinks from the bar and hosted live music events and sports viewing events. www.facebook.com/titoscantinahtx.
CYPRESS, TX
travelawaits.com

10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex

Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
Eater

11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day

Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights

With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations

Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
HOUSTON, TX
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Houston 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Houston this year? This post covers Christmas Houston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Houston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Grato Italian Restaurant now open in Cypress

Grato Italian Restaurant serves a variety of pastas, pizzas, calzones and more. (Courtesy Grato Italian Restaurant) Grato Italian Restaurant opened a new location at 20503 FM 529, Ste. 100, Cypress, on Oct. 6. The restaurant serves Italian cuisine, such as pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and more classics. Grato Italian Restaurant also offers lunch specials from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 346-377-6754.
CYPRESS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy