Bandon's Tupper Rock is S. Oregon Coast History Long Gone, Almost Forgotten
(Bandon, Oregon) – There is quite a bit of scenery on the Oregon coast that has changed since European settlers began hitting these shores, and some more dramatically than others. In some cases, entire shorelines have been shifted (parts of Warrenton / Gearhart didn't exist until the jetties were created at the Columbia River), and in others it was just a natural process (like the arch at Oceanside). (Photo courtesy Bandon Historical Society)
Mall-O-Ween to bring out Bay Area's little ghouls and goblins for Halloween
NORTH BEND, Ore. — It's expected to be a happy Mall-O-Ween for the first time in a couple of years at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. The mall will host it's trick-or-treat event Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after canceling the event in previous years due to the pandemic.
Fire in Roseburg displaces three people and two dogs
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Three people and two dogs are left without a home after a duplex caught on fire Friday night. Roseburg Fire responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of NW Veterans Way. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front and back door...
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
Star volleyball player commits to U of O
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Bay Area athlete, just in her junior year at Marshfield High School, commits to her school of choice. Bridget Gould says she owes much of her success to a Coos Bay gym. Northwest Fitness has been cranking out star athletes in recent years. Marshfield...
