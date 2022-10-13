Read full article on original website
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant. The release says Ramsay’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
Poker player wins almost half a million dollar jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-card poker player at Bally’s Las Vegas on the Strip recently won a jackpot. According to Bally’s Las Vegas social media accounts, the player is not being identified. They won $496,675.95 at the table game. Bally’s Las Vegas is in the process of changing its name to Horseshoe Las Vegas. […]
AZFamily
Las Vegas coffee shop makes sure everyone is included
LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) - One Las Vegas coffee shop is making a huge difference in their local community by making sure everyone is included. The shop is called Dig It Coffee Co., and owner Taylor Chaney said she believes in everyone’s abilities. She said she realized the need after being inspired by her sister who was born with Down Syndrome and founding The Garden Foundation. The organization helps everyone find purpose in some kind of meaningful work that is compatible with their abilities. What started out as just a coffee delivery service launched into a full-blown coffee shop staffed by many incredible people, each of whom are appreciated and celebrated for their hard work and diverse experiences as individuals!
Fox5 KVVU
Raising Cane’s to open location with its largest dining room in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the eatery, the new location, which is located at 3737 W. Craig Road, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. The location will...
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
Fatal crash at Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces ‘Rock of Horror Halloweekend’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced that it will once again host its “Rock of Horror Halloweekend” celebration. According to a news release, this year’s Halloween celebration will be held from Oct. 28-31. As part of the events, guests can expect Halloween haunts,...
Neighbors voice concerns after trash was dumped onto street in southwest Las Vegas valley
A neighborhood in the Southwest Las Vegas valley is concerned after a load of recyclables was dumped onto one of their streets
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
foxwilmington.com
Las Vegas Woman Recorded During Outburst on Delta Flight Tells Inside Edition She ‘Lost Control’
After admitting to losing her patience while on a flight in an incident caught on camera, Anna Dugan is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition. “I am not sitting here because I did something I am proud of,” Dugan, 32, told Inside Edition. Dugan was on a Delta flight...
Fox5 KVVU
Candlelight vigil honors Las Vegas officer Truong Thai
Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM UTC. Officer Truong Thai is the fourth...
Mama Pam Real Thai Appears to Be Planned for Henderson
The concept may be related to Decatur Boulevard’s now-defunct Pam Real Thai Las Vegas
foxwilmington.com
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Looks Dead
Fortunes get made and lost in Las Vegas and that's not just something that impacts gamblers. Companies including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and newcomers including Hard Rock International want a piece of the action on what has become the most lucrative (and competitive) 4.2-mile stretch of road in the world.
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
Fox5 KVVU
Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
KDWN
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
