LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) - One Las Vegas coffee shop is making a huge difference in their local community by making sure everyone is included. The shop is called Dig It Coffee Co., and owner Taylor Chaney said she believes in everyone’s abilities. She said she realized the need after being inspired by her sister who was born with Down Syndrome and founding The Garden Foundation. The organization helps everyone find purpose in some kind of meaningful work that is compatible with their abilities. What started out as just a coffee delivery service launched into a full-blown coffee shop staffed by many incredible people, each of whom are appreciated and celebrated for their hard work and diverse experiences as individuals!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO