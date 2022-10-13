ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant. The release says Ramsay’s...
Fox5 KVVU

Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
AZFamily

Las Vegas coffee shop makes sure everyone is included

LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) - One Las Vegas coffee shop is making a huge difference in their local community by making sure everyone is included. The shop is called Dig It Coffee Co., and owner Taylor Chaney said she believes in everyone’s abilities. She said she realized the need after being inspired by her sister who was born with Down Syndrome and founding The Garden Foundation. The organization helps everyone find purpose in some kind of meaningful work that is compatible with their abilities. What started out as just a coffee delivery service launched into a full-blown coffee shop staffed by many incredible people, each of whom are appreciated and celebrated for their hard work and diverse experiences as individuals!
963kklz.com

New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip

There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
Fox5 KVVU

Fremont Street Experience announces ‘Rock of Horror Halloweekend’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced that it will once again host its “Rock of Horror Halloweekend” celebration. According to a news release, this year’s Halloween celebration will be held from Oct. 28-31. As part of the events, guests can expect Halloween haunts,...
constructiondive.com

$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas

Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
Fox5 KVVU

Candlelight vigil honors Las Vegas officer Truong Thai

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM UTC. Officer Truong Thai is the fourth...
foxwilmington.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Looks Dead

Fortunes get made and lost in Las Vegas and that's not just something that impacts gamblers. Companies including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and newcomers including Hard Rock International want a piece of the action on what has become the most lucrative (and competitive) 4.2-mile stretch of road in the world.
Fox5 KVVU

Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
KDWN

New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas

Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
963kklz.com

King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
