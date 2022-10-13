The Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team was coming into this past Saturday’s game against the Beloit College Buccaneers off an exciting highly important road win at the University of Chicago. A win that kept themselves in a tie for first place in the Midwest Conference with Ripon and Lake Forest. Beloit was winless on the season and have struggled mightily in conference games. Normally, you would be concerned about a let down coming off a big win against a winless opponent, but the Scots took care of business quickly, scoring 21 points in the first quarter in Saturday afternoon’s 64-0 home win over the Buccaneers. Combine that scenario with the fact that it was fall break on the Monmouth College campus and that could have been a recipe for disaster for Monmouth. Head coach Chad Braun says his ballclub did a great job of focusing on the task they had at hand with Beloit and nothing else.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO