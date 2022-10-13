Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Football Dominates Beloit on Saturday
The Monmouth College football team stayed undefeated in conference play with an empathic 64-0 home win over Beloit College on Saturday. The Scots (5-1, 5-0) scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and quarterback Carter Boyer (Carthage, Illinois) accounted for five total touchdowns on the day. The...
977wmoi.com
Hayward Larry Boulware
Hayward Larry Boulware, 85, of Roseville, IL, passed away at 7:16 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. He was born October 29, 1936 in Industry, IL, the son of Hayward and Bernice (Kimble) Boulware. He attended Industry schools until high school when he enrolled at Roseville.
977wmoi.com
Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program
Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
977wmoi.com
Warren Achievement Center Thankful to Monmouth Community
Warren Achievement Center provides many opportunities for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities to learn and be active members of the local community. Fundraising is a main part in being able to offer the amount of activities consumers can participate in, which Marketing Coordinator Sean Cavanaugh attributes to a community:
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire at 357 N. Chambers Street, Galesburg
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night, October 13th, at 11:31 pm. The response included all three stations and 12 personnel on duty. Upon arrival at 357 N. Chambers Street, fire crews found a detached garage on fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command and all three stations were involved in the quick extinguishment of the fire utilizing multiple hose lines. Fire crews did stop the fire; however, the siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Football Remains Focused on Task at Hand
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team was coming into this past Saturday’s game against the Beloit College Buccaneers off an exciting highly important road win at the University of Chicago. A win that kept themselves in a tie for first place in the Midwest Conference with Ripon and Lake Forest. Beloit was winless on the season and have struggled mightily in conference games. Normally, you would be concerned about a let down coming off a big win against a winless opponent, but the Scots took care of business quickly, scoring 21 points in the first quarter in Saturday afternoon’s 64-0 home win over the Buccaneers. Combine that scenario with the fact that it was fall break on the Monmouth College campus and that could have been a recipe for disaster for Monmouth. Head coach Chad Braun says his ballclub did a great job of focusing on the task they had at hand with Beloit and nothing else.
977wmoi.com
With Support From Her ‘2nd Family’ at Sandburg, Caudillo Hopes to Make Parents Proud as Bilingual Dental Hygienist
As Yvette Caudillo pushes herself through each lecture, each test and each clinic patient on her way to graduating from Carl Sandburg College’s dental hygiene program, she does it with two people on her mind. Caudillo’s mother, Susy, came to the United States from Jalisco, Mexico, at just 7...
977wmoi.com
Conferences During a Week of Celebrating for the Monmouth-Roseville School District
Parent teacher conferences for the Monmouth-Roseville school district will be held Wednesday, October 19th and Thursday, October 20th, shares Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “Lincoln is at 4:30 to 7 pm. Harding is 4:45 to 7:15 pm. Central is 5 to 7:30 pm. The Junior High is 5:15 to 7:45 pm and the High School is 5:30 to 8 pm. Parents can call the school to schedule.”
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Beloit College Buccaneers Football on 10-15-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Beloit College Buccaneers at April Zorn Memorial Stadium on 10-15-22. For the replay of the WRAM radio replay of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Local Community Project Director Hosting 2nd Annual Christmas Party Toy Giveaway
Following a successful ninth annual backpack party this summer, local Kids Community Project Director Karla Wallace has hosted a series of BINGO nights with the next event scheduled for Thursday, October 20th at Meks on Main in Monmouth beginning at 6 pm. 50/50 raffle, prizes, food, vendors, and a $3 cover charge includes three BINGO cards for attendees. Wallace shares proceeds from this event, as well as the previous BINGO nights, will benefit the second annual Christmas party toy drive:
Comments / 0