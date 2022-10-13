Read full article on original website
Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Paris tour stop will stream live for free via Amazon Music
Amazon Music will stream Kendrick Lamar's Paris stop on the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour this Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. EST. You can watch the show live on Amazon Prime or on Twitch. The performance could be a special one: October 22 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Lamar's debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Tapped To Host ‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’ On Amazon Freevee
Former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins has been tapped as host of America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation on Amazon Freevee. The 10-episode cooking competition series premieres December 9, with new episodes airing weekly until February 10 exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and UK. Each of the 11 contestants will present their dishes throughout a series of challenges that test their culinary abilities and on-camera personality. Each week, the contestants will stand in front of the judges’ panel, composed of America’s Test Kitchen alums Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, and Julia Collin Davison, as well as special guest judges....
'Hot N Cold': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Romance Is 'Back On Track' After Months Of Rough Patch Rumors
After months of sparking headlines for reportedly hitting an icy patch in their famously “Hot N Cold” romance, it seems Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s relationship is heating up once again!The pair’s long-term liaison is reportedly “back on track” thanks in part to couples therapy sessions, an unnamed insider told Radar earlier this week. Seemingly struggling to “balance work and family” amid their bustling careers, Perry and Bloom allegedly learned the importance of compromise through their time working with a mental health professional.“If they were going to make it, they would have to compromise,” the insider explained. A part...
Lil Baby rides out in his “Stand On It” video
Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he's in a celebratory mood in the "Stand On It" video. "Stand On It" charts Baby's rise from "Shootin' dice and selling weed" to a world of private jets and hero worship. There are shouts to friends as well as, if rumors are to be believed, a nod to some celebrity gossip. The "Stand On It" video skirts all that drama, instead showing the rapper riding dirt bikes around his hometown. Check it out above.
Watch Paramore bring out PinkPantheress to perform “Misery Business”
@j0shsquash The collab we didn’t know we needed. @Paramore @. took the stage at Austin City Limits over the weekend, and during a performance of their hit “Misery Business,” the pop-punk group brought out PinkPantheress for a surprise guest spot. PinkPantheress may have broken out with songs...
Listen to snow flakes 2022, the debut album from Elite Gymnastics
Back in 2010, Jaime Brooks made some of the blog era’s most exciting electronic music as Elite Gymnastics. Fusing jungle, shoegaze, and samples upon samples from across a vast spectrum of music, Elite Gymnastics made music that still feels timeless and daring (Jaime Brooks wrote a mini-essay last year on the file-sharing culture that allowed bands like Elite Gymnastics to flourish, and how record labels and copyright holders destroyed it. It’s spot on.)
Song You Need: LustSickPuppy wants to eat you whole
If you’ve ever watched a movie where a character is brought back to life with a shot of adrenaline, or rails an impossibly long line of cocaine, or takes a stupidly big hit of crystal meth, and then pace-runs around whatever dingy little room they’re in at time-lapse speed — or, perhaps, if you’ve ever inadvisably tried one of these things at home — you have an approximate idea of what it’s like to listen to a LustSickPuppy song.
