Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he's in a celebratory mood in the "Stand On It" video. "Stand On It" charts Baby's rise from "Shootin' dice and selling weed" to a world of private jets and hero worship. There are shouts to friends as well as, if rumors are to be believed, a nod to some celebrity gossip. The "Stand On It" video skirts all that drama, instead showing the rapper riding dirt bikes around his hometown. Check it out above.

4 HOURS AGO