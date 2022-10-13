ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Comments / 5

Related
The Saginaw News

Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace

SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
SAGINAW, MI
thecentersquare.com

How Bay County is spending $20 million of COVID relief

(The Center Square) – One Michigan county has already planned $20 million in federal COVID spending about four years ahead of the deadline. Bay County will spend $9 million on a new community health and human services center to provide care from multiple providers. It expects to secure partners and pick possible locations by late 2022, according to spending plans obtained through a records request.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County

FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court

A Saginaw man could face a life sentence after being convicted of several drug and gun offenses in Bay City. 21-year-old Cortiyah Moore was one of three men in a vehicle pulled over by State Police on September 27th, 2021. Troopers found large amounts of money on all three men, and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Police also found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the vehicle, along with a second pistol equipped with a drum magazine and modified to be fully automatic.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

M-46 Roadwork On Monday

City Crews trimming and removing trees will cause lane closures on East Remington Street/M-46 in Saginaw Monday. From 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. the westbound lane will be eliminated, and traffic will be shifted between South Park Avenue and Ward Street. Drivers are asked to bypass this area of M-46 if possible, and to be patient while work is in progress.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy