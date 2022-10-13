Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies expands sweet business with new Bay City store
BAY CITY, MI — Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is expanding its sweet business with a new Bay City location. The gourmet cookie bakery’s newest store opened in August at 111 N. Linn St., near Midland Street, in Bay City. Heidi’s offers more than 50 types of cookies,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
Michigan deputy hospitalized after drug exposure, but experts say alleged overdoses ‘near scientific impossibility’
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Responding to an apparent fatal drug overdose in a garage, a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy began gathering a white powder for evidence when he lost consciousness. Though he was briefly hospitalized, the deputy was cleared of toxic exposure to drugs. “We were under the...
abc12.com
Au Gres area residents are upset that health clinic is being closed
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic. McLaren Health Care says it's closing the clinic because of staffing issues and will consolidate three clinics into two.
MLive.com
Western gets Oregon-tough for Bay County Championship with grueling workout
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The Bay City Western cross country program always has the week of the Bay County Championship circled on the calendar. Not because of the race, but because of the workout.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace
SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
abc12.com
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
thecentersquare.com
How Bay County is spending $20 million of COVID relief
(The Center Square) – One Michigan county has already planned $20 million in federal COVID spending about four years ahead of the deadline. Bay County will spend $9 million on a new community health and human services center to provide care from multiple providers. It expects to secure partners and pick possible locations by late 2022, according to spending plans obtained through a records request.
Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County
FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
abc12.com
Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court
A Saginaw man could face a life sentence after being convicted of several drug and gun offenses in Bay City. 21-year-old Cortiyah Moore was one of three men in a vehicle pulled over by State Police on September 27th, 2021. Troopers found large amounts of money on all three men, and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Police also found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the vehicle, along with a second pistol equipped with a drum magazine and modified to be fully automatic.
wsgw.com
M-46 Roadwork On Monday
City Crews trimming and removing trees will cause lane closures on East Remington Street/M-46 in Saginaw Monday. From 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. the westbound lane will be eliminated, and traffic will be shifted between South Park Avenue and Ward Street. Drivers are asked to bypass this area of M-46 if possible, and to be patient while work is in progress.
abc12.com
Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
Comments / 5