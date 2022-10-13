Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
Women's rowing top boat finishes ahead of Oregon State, WSU and LMU
The Gonzaga women’s rowing team kicked off the season with GU’s top boat finishing first ahead of Oregon State University, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and Washington State University (WSU). “It was a great day for our program,” said Head Coach Andrew Derrick. “Beautiful weather, water, and lots of...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Women's soccer scores two second-half goals to tie Pacific
Both the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2-4, 2-0-2) and the Pacific Tigers (5-1-9, 0-1-3) have had nearly perfect starts to the season, with both teams searching for more West Coast Conference (WCC) victories along the way. With GU undefeated in conference, and Pacific still looking for its first conference victory, the Saturday...
