ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Octoberfest returns to Jayne Avenue Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association’s Octoberfest makes its first return since the pandemic. Families came out to celebrate Octoberfest at Jayne Avenue Park. There was live music, space jumps for kids, fellowship and food like German sausages. The block party started 24 years ago in an effort to build trust and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Local church transforming building into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Black Friday Comedy Show happening on November 25

The 11th annual Black Friday Comedy will be back in Vicksburg on Nov. 25. The show will be held at the City Auditorium and will feature comedians Shaun Jones, Barbara Caryle, Marvin Hunter, and Mojo Brooks. Showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m. and advance tickets are $30:00. Tickets can be...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network

A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner

The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

412th TEC Commander meets with Vicksburg mayor and ERDC commander

Vicksburg Mayor, Honorable George Flaggs, Jr. met with 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) Commander, Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, and the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Commander, Col. Christian Patterson, today to discuss future collaborations. All parties look forward to future mutual support and positive shared objectives. The 412th Theater...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Anthony Glass and the Red River Expedition

While researching Warren County, I’ve come across one person that stands out among all other early settlers. He is a man that had a hand in everything from agriculture, cotton ginning, lumber production, real estate, and politics; yet he is an enigma shrouded in mystery and rumors that are still highly debated today.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VIDEO: RV fire on Burnt House Road

An RV is a total loss after a fire on Burnt House Road on Monday. About 15 minutes to 6 p.m., an RV caught fire on Burnt House Road near its intersection with Mallet Road. The owner of the RV was moving it from a nearby location when a mechanical issue caused a fire to start in the front of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was able to park the RV on the side of the road and escape without injury.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lane closures announced for Mississippi River bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge. The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'We're 40 or 50 feet beneath our normal river levels,' Vicksburg barge company owner says

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River continues to drop, with some areas approaching the lowest levels since 2012. "On a normal day, we'll see the river just at the edge of this bank, or just over the bank in a lot of cases. As you can see, we're 40 or 50 feet beneath what our normal river levels here at the office are," said Austin Golding, president and CEO of Golding Barge.
VICKSBURG, MS
thunderboltradio.com

Mississippi River Water Levels Low

Water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. The National Weather Service says the river’s level could dip below 2 feet in November near the west Mississippi town of Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vehicle rolls down hill into house

A Chevy Impala rolled down a hill and wedged between a house and a fence. Just before 5 p.m., a Chevy Impala rolled beyond its parking spot on Military Avenue in Vicksburg. Then went down a hill and became wedged between a house and a fence. The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She refused to be transported for medical treatment. The people in the house heard the impact and got out quickly.
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy