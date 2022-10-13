Read full article on original website
Octoberfest returns to Jayne Avenue Park
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association’s Octoberfest makes its first return since the pandemic. Families came out to celebrate Octoberfest at Jayne Avenue Park. There was live music, space jumps for kids, fellowship and food like German sausages. The block party started 24 years ago in an effort to build trust and […]
Maxwell talks “The Night Tour” stop in Mississippi this Saturday
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Soul singer and songwriter Maxwell is performing at the Brandon Amphitheater this Saturday. He sat down with WJTV 12 News to talk about “The Night Tour”, Pretty Wings, and more! Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
vicksburgnews.com
Black Friday Comedy Show happening on November 25
The 11th annual Black Friday Comedy will be back in Vicksburg on Nov. 25. The show will be held at the City Auditorium and will feature comedians Shaun Jones, Barbara Caryle, Marvin Hunter, and Mojo Brooks. Showtime will begin at 7:30 p.m. and advance tickets are $30:00. Tickets can be...
Jacksonians take advantage of Roll-off Dumpster Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall. The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help […]
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
vicksburgnews.com
Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner
The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
vicksburgnews.com
412th TEC Commander meets with Vicksburg mayor and ERDC commander
Vicksburg Mayor, Honorable George Flaggs, Jr. met with 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) Commander, Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, and the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Commander, Col. Christian Patterson, today to discuss future collaborations. All parties look forward to future mutual support and positive shared objectives. The 412th Theater...
vicksburgnews.com
Anthony Glass and the Red River Expedition
While researching Warren County, I’ve come across one person that stands out among all other early settlers. He is a man that had a hand in everything from agriculture, cotton ginning, lumber production, real estate, and politics; yet he is an enigma shrouded in mystery and rumors that are still highly debated today.
vicksburgnews.com
VIDEO: RV fire on Burnt House Road
An RV is a total loss after a fire on Burnt House Road on Monday. About 15 minutes to 6 p.m., an RV caught fire on Burnt House Road near its intersection with Mallet Road. The owner of the RV was moving it from a nearby location when a mechanical issue caused a fire to start in the front of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was able to park the RV on the side of the road and escape without injury.
Lane closures announced for Mississippi River bridge
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge. The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform […]
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
WAPT
'We're 40 or 50 feet beneath our normal river levels,' Vicksburg barge company owner says
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River continues to drop, with some areas approaching the lowest levels since 2012. "On a normal day, we'll see the river just at the edge of this bank, or just over the bank in a lot of cases. As you can see, we're 40 or 50 feet beneath what our normal river levels here at the office are," said Austin Golding, president and CEO of Golding Barge.
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi River Water Levels Low
Water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. The National Weather Service says the river’s level could dip below 2 feet in November near the west Mississippi town of Vicksburg.
vicksburgnews.com
Vehicle rolls down hill into house
A Chevy Impala rolled down a hill and wedged between a house and a fence. Just before 5 p.m., a Chevy Impala rolled beyond its parking spot on Military Avenue in Vicksburg. Then went down a hill and became wedged between a house and a fence. The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She refused to be transported for medical treatment. The people in the house heard the impact and got out quickly.
WLBT
Supervisors learn the county is losing deputies at an alarming rate and discuss the possible loss of Merit Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public safety could be in jeopardy because of officers fleeing their jobs for higher pay, according to the Hinds County Sheriff. He shared his concerns with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. The Board is also learning of another potential loss for the county, Merit Health.
