Cuba Gooding Jr. won’t serve jail time in forcible touching case

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will not serve jail time after pleading guilty earlier this year to a lesser charge in his forcible touching case in New York, according to multiple reports.

Gooding pleaded guilty to a single count of forcible touching in April. Authorities charged him with groping and forcibly kissing three women at different Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, The Associated Press and The New York Times reported.

On Thursday, prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding, 54, has stayed out of trouble in recent months in addition to completing alcohol and behavior modification counseling as required by a conditional plea agreement reached in April, according to the AP. The agreement allowed Gooding to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty instead to a harassment violation.

The actor, who rose to fame with a starring role in the 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood,” was sentenced Thursday to time served, the Times reported. He still faces a pair of civil suits accusing him of abuse, according to the newspaper.

Allegations against Gooding surfaced during the #MeToo movement, in which several prominent figures in Hollywood — including producer Harvey Weinstein and “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson — were accused of sexual misconduct.

Gooding had earlier pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied any wrongdoing, the AP reported.

