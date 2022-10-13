ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April

SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour.  They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023.  Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Billie’s Diner—Cooking up Community Connectivity

Bringing community and conversation to the dining table is one of the main reasons McKenzie DonTigny decided to work in the food industry to begin with, and more recently helped motivate her to start up Billie’s Diner in Airway Heights which held a grand opening on September 16. Area...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
ncwlife.com

WSDOT responds to Spokane's demand to disband homeless camp

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is objecting to a homeless encampment on its Spokane property being declared a “chronic nuisance.” The agency warns of legal ramifications if city and council officials attempt to disband the site without adequate shelter space available for people who are displaced.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Women's rowing top boat finishes ahead of Oregon State, WSU and LMU

The Gonzaga women’s rowing team kicked off the season with GU’s top boat finishing first ahead of Oregon State University, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and Washington State University (WSU). “It was a great day for our program,” said Head Coach Andrew Derrick. “Beautiful weather, water, and lots of...
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides

Originally published Oct. 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Bloomsday board member, director speak out against race’s current leadership

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s biggest race is in trouble. Bloomsday has some of the Inland Northwest’s most devoted workers working throughout the year to put on a show to 40,000 runners. But after a recent slew of resignations, many are asking, “what’s going on in the Bloomsday office?” Gary Markham, a former Bloomsday board member of 18 years, spoke on...
SPOKANE, WA
wchstv.com

More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington

(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy