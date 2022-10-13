Read full article on original website
Related
Journey, Toto to play Spokane Arena in April
SPOKANE, Wash. – Legendary rock band Journey will be stopping in Spokane during their 50th-anniversary tour. They will be joined by special guest Toto when they play the Spokane Arena on April 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They range from $35 to $149.50 and can be purchased at TicketsWest.com. ...
huckleberrypress.com
Billie’s Diner—Cooking up Community Connectivity
Bringing community and conversation to the dining table is one of the main reasons McKenzie DonTigny decided to work in the food industry to begin with, and more recently helped motivate her to start up Billie’s Diner in Airway Heights which held a grand opening on September 16. Area...
ncwlife.com
WSDOT responds to Spokane's demand to disband homeless camp
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is objecting to a homeless encampment on its Spokane property being declared a “chronic nuisance.” The agency warns of legal ramifications if city and council officials attempt to disband the site without adequate shelter space available for people who are displaced.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Women's rowing top boat finishes ahead of Oregon State, WSU and LMU
The Gonzaga women’s rowing team kicked off the season with GU’s top boat finishing first ahead of Oregon State University, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and Washington State University (WSU). “It was a great day for our program,” said Head Coach Andrew Derrick. “Beautiful weather, water, and lots of...
Spokane City leaves several million dollars for housing unspent, former housing director says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's former top-housing official sent a letter to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward the day he left his job detailing millions of dollars for housing left unspent. Former Spokane Neighborhood Housing and Human Services Director John Hall resigned in September, just three months after Mayor Nadine Woodward...
Future of Bloomsday murky as race director is ousted, 2 board members resign
SPOKANE, Wash. – Big changes are coming to Bloomsday as the race director and two board members have left the organization. The board voted to strip Director Jon Neill of his title, saying he could no longer stay on in that role but could continue with other jobs in the organization. Neill then resigned and so did Board Members Steven...
KPVI Newschannel 6
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides
Originally published Oct. 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State...
FOX 28 Spokane
“Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:” Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh...
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
Former Bloomsday board member, director speak out against race’s current leadership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s biggest race is in trouble. Bloomsday has some of the Inland Northwest’s most devoted workers working throughout the year to put on a show to 40,000 runners. But after a recent slew of resignations, many are asking, “what’s going on in the Bloomsday office?” Gary Markham, a former Bloomsday board member of 18 years, spoke on...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
Packed In: City of Rathdrum passes ordinance to lower home prices, demand
RATHDRUM, Idaho — It’s easier to find an apartment in Rathdrum than a home, which is exactly what the city wants to fix. The median price for a home in Rathdrum is $488,000, a nearly unattainable price for people that lived there before the boom. Annika Thompson knows she wants a beautiful home to raise her family where she grew up....
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an crash during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the crash Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Gonzaga student severely injured by self-inflicted gunshot on campus
Today, at noon, Gonzaga University undergraduate students, faculty, staff and administration were notified by an email sent from GU president Thayne McCulloh about a situation that happened on-campus earlier Saturday morning involving a GU student and a gun. The email said that around 4:15 a.m emergency dispatchers were called about...
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
Comments / 0