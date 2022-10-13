Read full article on original website
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied On Video Thundering Around The Nurburgring
Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes sedan. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tires could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Prototype Caught On Camera Lapping The Nurburgring
Hyundai will soon launch its first performance electric vehicle. The Ioniq 5 N will debut next year and will become the most powerful and capable production EV from the South Korean automaker. Will it be any good on the track? We don’t know yet but we know the automaker is making some solid development efforts on one of the most legendary race tracks around the world.
Bugatti Chiron Vs 2,000-HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Isn't Even Close
We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 horsepower.
Porsche Reconfirms Macan EV Delayed Until 2024 Due To Software Issues
Originally scheduled to go on sale in 2023, the electric Macan has been delayed until later in 2024 due to software hurdles. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Automobilwoche in mid-July about the decision to push back the EV’s rollout. The news has now been reconfirmed in the shares prospectus part of the Initial Public Offering. By the way, the IPO has allowed the Zuffenhausen brand to overtake Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable car manufacturer.
Cadillac Celestiq Starts At Over $300,000: See How That Compares
The Cadillac Celestiq arrives as the marque's new flagship EV, and the brand hopes the model reestablishes the company's old motto of being the "Standard of the World." When the Celestiq goes into production in December 2023, pricing begins "north of $300,000," according to the launch announcement. Depending on how a customer personalizes the machine, the cost could be even higher. That figure puts the Celestiq up against some of the most opulent vehicles in the world.
Bentley Continental GTC PHEV Spied Previewing Upcoming Greener Droptop
The drop-top Bentley Continental GTC is the latest model we are seeing from the luxury brand to be under development with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This one doesn't even wear camouflage. This GTC looks identical to the existing model, except for the door hiding the charging port on the rear fender....
2023 Audi RS3 Performance Edition Debuts With 407 HP, Goes 186 MPH
There are plenty of reasons to love the Audi RS3, and now there are a few more. Six more to be specific, in the form of the new RS3 Performance Edition with a 407-horsepower (302-kilowatt) turbocharged inline-5 engine. That's up from 401 hp (299 kW), and the special model offers a few other enhancements as well. Unfortunately, only 300 will be made worldwide, and none will come to North America.
Can Less Powerful Porsche 911 GT3 Beat BMW M4 CSL In A Drag Race?
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a powerful, lightweight version of the coupe, but it does pale in comparison to what the BMW M4 CSL can deliver. In a straight-line contest, can the track-oriented 911 GT3 hold a candle against a CSL Bimmer?. Carwow orchestrates a drag race between the two...
Final Lamborghini Aventador Is An Ode To The Unique Miura Roadster
15 Aventador supercars perished on the Atlantic Ocean when the Felicity Ace caught fire earlier this year. Those were supposed to be the final customer cars of Sant'Agata Bolognese's flagship, so Lamborghini had no other way but to build all of them again. As a matter of fact, the Italian exotic marque lost about 85 vehicles during the fiery incident, with most of them being Urus SUVs. In late September, the very last Aventador was revealed.
2023 BMW M2 In Toronto Red Looks Stunning In Walkaround Video
We will be seeing a lot more of the 2023 BMW M2 now that it has officially debuted. The car broke cover earlier this week but won’t reach the US market until next April. While it will be months before customers can get behind the wheel, a new walkaround video gets up close to one example sitting at BMW Welt that’s finished in the gorgeous Toronto Red metallic exterior color.
Porsche Seven-Seat Electric SUV Rendering Predicts Look Of Larger Model
In July 2022, Porsche's CEO at the time Oliver Blume announced the brand was working on a second electric SUV in addition to the upcoming Macan EV. The available info suggests that it could be the company's first-ever vehicle available with three rows of seats for fitting up to seven passengers. Here's how the model might look.
Toyota Won’t Launch Electrified GR Performance Models Before 2030
Much like BMW, Toyota has been quite vocal about how the combustion engine's demise shouldn't be rushed on the road to carbon neutrality. It believes there must be a mix of powertrains to allow people to decide what's best for their needs, especially since the EV charging infrastructure is still underdeveloped in many parts of the world. More electric cars are coming, but the Japanese automaker is not giving up on the ICE just yet.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Teased Alongside AWD And Long-Wheelbase Versions
Tucked away in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for investors are teasers depicting future derivatives of the ID. Buzz. The most exciting of the bunch would have to be the one showing a steering wheel with red accents and a "GTX" badge on the bottom spoke. The suffix is already being used on spicy versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.
2024 VW Tiguan Exclusive Renderings Preview SUV's Full Redesign
The current generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan has been on sale since 2016 and it’s already starting to show its age. While it’s still performing decently on the European market, there are already newer and more attractive products in the segment. Volkswagen is not happy with the Tiguan’s declining sales and is already working on its replacement. We spied the new Tiguan a number of times in the last several weeks and today we can share exclusive renderings previewing the SUV’s final design.
BMW Hints The Next M2 Could Be Electric Rather Than A Plug-In Hybrid
Love it or loathe it for how it looks, the BMW M2 marks the beginning of the end for the internal combustion engine. The second-generation model (codenamed G87) is the final M car to avoid electrification. Yes, the 3.0 CSL is coming next month, but that will be limited to 50 copies at a rumored price tag of €750,000. From 2023, each and every new fully fledged M car will have a hybrid powertrain to echo the wild-looking XM.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep Wagoneer Vs. Toyota Sequoia: Which SUV Offers More Value For $60K?
Check out the battle of these base-model third-row SUVs, their towing capacities, and what 4WD costs. The post Jeep Wagoneer Vs. Toyota Sequoia: Which SUV Offers More Value For $60K? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Maserati MC12 Corse For Sale: Own A Legend
What happens when you think of the brand name Maserati? You think of Quattroporte, Ghibli, Gran Turismo, and now, of their newest sports car: the MC20. There is more to that name than you would imagine. Maserati in motorsport has had scarce representation, but when they’ve shown up in the past, they’ve seen great success. Enter the “Birdcage.”
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
Porsche 911 GT3 Velocita By DMC Offers RS-Inspired Carbon-Fiber Kits
DMC has a different take on the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Known for its works on Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and even Lamborghini units, the German tuner wants to offer RS styling on your 911 GT3 without the body ache issues that the car comes with – their words, not ours.
