Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO