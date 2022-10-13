Read full article on original website
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
whatsupnewp.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run
2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County Youth Chorus “Helping Hands” class begins November 1
The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join us for our next 6-week session entitled “Helping Hands”. During this session, we will learn songs about friendship and helping others who are in need. Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) beginning on November 1 and concluding on December 15.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
whatsupnewp.com
UPDATED – What’s Up Interview: Jen Kearney, Boston singer-songwriter releases new album ‘Atlantic’
There are many professional musicians out there who defy categorization. Some boldly refuse to be corralled into a certain genre, an approach that undoubtedly has artistic merit, but sometimes has consequences on the commercial side of the business. Jen Kearney is one of those artists … highly talented, but difficult...
We Talked to Ghosts in the Real Conjuring House in New England
Yes, you read that correctly. This past weekend, yours truly went with a friend to the real Conjuring House in Rhode Island. For those unfamiliar with the 1736 colonial home, it's among the most famous allegedly haunted places in the country. The consistent paranormal activity tormenting the Perron family, who lived there in the 1970s, was the inspiration for the Conjuring film.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Genevieve Martin (Booth) Romano
Genevieve Martin (Booth) Romano of East Providence, formerly of Sandwich MA and Tequesta FL passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022, at the age of 100. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Hanley) Booth. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Romano. She was the mother of Thomas M. Gempp, Sr. and his wife Sandra of Portsmouth RI, George E. Gempp, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Warren RI and the late Mary Lou Romano-Neveux (Rene) of Swansea, MA.
GoLocalProv
Get Ready — Los Andes’ Owners Are Opening a New Restaurant
The owners of Providence’s popular Los Andes restaurant have something brewing in the works. According to owner Cesin Curi, “Brasa & Chifa” is coming to Admiral Street in the city in 2023. He gave GoLocal a preview of what to expect. “It will be a cool Peruvian-Chinese...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21
Known for hard-driving Celtic punk-rock, the Dropkick Murphy’s are shipping on down to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence Friday, October 21. But don’t expect a typical Dropkick Murphys concert – instead of the usual highly-charged show, the Boston-based band will be playing a full night of acoustic music highlighting songs from their new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists. (The album title references the famous quote on legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie’s guitar.)
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
Toys ‘R’ Us is back in Southern New England, here’s where
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck just ahead of the holiday season.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50-31
The list expands — GoLocal unveils ten more members of "Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential" list today. Two of the additions are reported to be billionaires. The first 20 unveiled include two non-profit leaders: a university president and a foundation head. Developers and real estate barons...
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Mary E. Paiva
Mary E. (Salois) Paiva, 73, of Portsmouth, passed away on October 12, 2022. She was the wife of James Paiva. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Catherine (Flynn) Salois. Mary’s first love was her family. Her most joyful times were spent surrounded...
