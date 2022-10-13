Read full article on original website
Related
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Sarah Jessica Parker Feels the Love in Fuchsia Roger Vivier Pumps & Balloon Trousers on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker stepped back into Carrie Bradshaw’s heels — with a nod to one of her most memorable outfits — while filming HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Tuesday afternoon, Parker — as Bradshaw — arrived in Manhattan to film the show’s second season, wearing a cobalt blue satin blouse. Featuring a high neckline and diagonal striped piping, the formal piece gained a vintage edge from a long necktie attachment and opened cuffs. The elegant piece was paired with olive green pants with thin cuffed hems, featuring a rounded balloon-like shape. Parker’s whimsically tonal outfit,...
OK! Magazine
'Hot N Cold': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Romance Is 'Back On Track' After Months Of Rough Patch Rumors
After months of sparking headlines for reportedly hitting an icy patch in their famously “Hot N Cold” romance, it seems Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s relationship is heating up once again!The pair’s long-term liaison is reportedly “back on track” thanks in part to couples therapy sessions, an unnamed insider told Radar earlier this week. Seemingly struggling to “balance work and family” amid their bustling careers, Perry and Bloom allegedly learned the importance of compromise through their time working with a mental health professional.“If they were going to make it, they would have to compromise,” the insider explained. A part...
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
If You're Obsessed With "House Of The Dragon," You'll Want To Take These 5 Quizzes Immediately
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0