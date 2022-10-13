ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

One killed in crash on I-65 Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash from Sunday night. According to MNPD, two vehicles crashed around 11:30 p.m. on the Rosa L. Parks Blvd. exit ramp off I-65 North. The report says one person died in the crash and two others were injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Driver of stolen SUV killed in crash on I-65 exit ramp

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 29-year-old driver of a stolen SUV died late Sunday night on an Interstate 65 exit ramp, Metro Police have confirmed. Police say Todd A. Bryant Jr., of Antioch, was driving a stolen Lincoln Navigator and traveling at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a tractor trailer on the I-65/Rosa Parks Blvd. off ramp.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Butch Eli Paulk

Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Patricia Marie Powers

Patricia Marie Powers, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. Patricia was born August 6, 1938, in Buffalo, MO, to the late James Walter Cotter and Novice Marie McJemsey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Cotter. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
GREENVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash

A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Garage Destroyed In Todd County Fire

A garage on Poe Hill Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a garage along with some vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before 10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.

