WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
WSMV
One killed in crash on I-65 Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash from Sunday night. According to MNPD, two vehicles crashed around 11:30 p.m. on the Rosa L. Parks Blvd. exit ramp off I-65 North. The report says one person died in the crash and two others were injured.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
fox17.com
Police: Driver of stolen SUV killed in crash on I-65 exit ramp
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 29-year-old driver of a stolen SUV died late Sunday night on an Interstate 65 exit ramp, Metro Police have confirmed. Police say Todd A. Bryant Jr., of Antioch, was driving a stolen Lincoln Navigator and traveling at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a tractor trailer on the I-65/Rosa Parks Blvd. off ramp.
clarksvillenow.com
Butch Eli Paulk
Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
clarksvillenow.com
Patricia Marie Powers
Patricia Marie Powers, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. Patricia was born August 6, 1938, in Buffalo, MO, to the late James Walter Cotter and Novice Marie McJemsey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Cotter. She is...
Teen brought to hospital after shooting reported in East Nashville
Police were called out to East Nashville and a teenager was sent to the hospital Sunday night following a report of a shooting.
14news.com
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
clarksvillenow.com
School zones in Clarksville getting more dangerous with more walkers, more distractions
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Early one recent afternoon, James Metcalf, a senior at Northwest High School, was trying to cross the street to get home. “There were a lot of people getting out of school and trying to get home (that day),” he said. The area...
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
whvoradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
WSMV
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
wkdzradio.com
Garage Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A garage on Poe Hill Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a garage along with some vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before 10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 24-year-old and a crash that killed a 17-year-old in Madison is now in custody.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
