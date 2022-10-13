Martin County Early Voting Begins Oct. 20

The Martin County Election office is ready and looking forward to the upcoming election, according to Election Director Kristy Modlin.

The Nov. 8 statewide mid-term elections are less than three weeks away and while voter registration for the upcoming election is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, there’s no need to worry, you can still cast your vote. Eligible individuals who are not registered by the deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide proof of residence.

One-stop absentee voting will be held in the Martin County Governmental Center in the Commissioners’ Boardroom (Room 121), located at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Early Voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. The Commissioner’s Boardroom (#121) will be open from 8 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 3 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate early voters.

The Martin County Elections Office began mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them Sept. 9. Eligible voters still have the opportunity to fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the county board of elections office. The request must be received through the website or, the Martin County Board of Elections, by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Contests on the General Election ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices. In a General Election, all registered voters may vote for any candidate or issue on the ballot regardless of party affiliation.

New registrants will be required to provide proof of residence documentation. However, the deadline for changing party affiliation is Friday, Oct. 14.

There are nine county precincts, polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Precinct Polling locations are:

Bear Grass Precinct — Bear Grass Fire Dept., 6005 Bear Grass Rd., Williamston

Cross Roads Precinct, Ruritan Club Building, 205 Ayers St., Everetts.

Goose Nest Precinct, Oak City Fire Dept. 101 E Commerce St., Oak City.

Griffins Precinct, Griffins Fire Department, 5120 Fire Dept. Rd., Williamston

Hamilton Precinct, Morris Lynch Recreational Building, 301 S Front St., Hamilton Jamesville Precinct, NERSBA, 1215 Saint Andrews St., Jamesville

Robersonville Precinct, Parmele & East End School, 1121 Third Street Ext., Robersonville.

Williamston 1 Precinct, NC TeleCenter 415 East Boulevard, Williamston

Williamston 2, Williamston Lion’s Club 117 S. Smithwick St., Williamston

The following is a list of candidates running for the various Federal, State and local offices.

FEDERAL OFFICES

US Senate

Matthew Hoh (G), Cheri Beasley (D), Shannon W. Bray (L),Ted Budd (R)

US House of Representatives District 1

Don Davis (D), Sandy Smith (R)

STATE OFFICES NC Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 3

Richard Dietz ®, Lucy Inman (D)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice — Seat 5

Sam J. Ervin IV (D),Trey Allen (R)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8

Julee Tate Flood (R),Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Brad A. Salmon (D),Donna Stroud (R)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10

John M. Tyson (R), Gale Murray Adams (D)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)

NC State Senate District 3

Bobby Hanig (R) , Valerie Jordan (D)

NC House of Representatives District 23

James Crowell Proctor (R) , Shelly Willingham (D)

DISTRICT OFFICES NC District Court Judge District 2 — Seat 1

Darrell B. Cayton, Jr. (D)

NC District Court Judge District 2 — Seat 2

Regina Rodgers Parker (D)

District Attorney District 2

Seth Edwards (D)

COUNTY OFFICES Board of Commissioners Western District

Ronnie Smith (D), Joe R. Ayers (R)

Clerk of Superior Court

Tonya C. Leggett (D)

Sheriff

Marvin Hilliard (U), Tim Manning (D)

NONPARTISAN OFFICES

Board of Education District 4

Amy Swain

Shonique Jones Brown

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Hallet S. Davis, Jr.

Rupert W. Hasty, Jr.