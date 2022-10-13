ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FRkj_0iXbvODc00

Boston Police school crossing guard charged with raping child 00:14

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.

David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.

Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

"We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.

Comments / 24

talia Smith
4d ago

so discusting our kids have enough hard time trusting teachers,ect now this wth why don't school officials actual do their job and check backgrounds really so rid.

Reply
11
Lee Zeidel
4d ago

A school crossing guard that is outrageous why wasn't his criminal background checked ?

Reply(2)
7
Liberal Khunts
4d ago

So they put him on administrative leave., where he continues to get paid! Disgusting

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Boston police looking for help solving Jean McGuire stabbing

BOSTON - Boston police have put out a new plea for help in solving the stabbing of 91-year-old Jean McGuire in Franklin Park last week. McGuire, the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program, was stabbed several times while walking her dog. Police now say she was walking on a path near Seaver Street on October 11, between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Police are looking for anyone who saw something suspicious in that area at the time. The suspect is believed to have been hurt during the attack and may have asked for medical treatment. McGuire is recovering in the hospital.  
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Third arrest made in vicious attack of Brockton men stemming from road rage incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have arrested a third person in connection with a vicious attack that left an elderly man and his friend hospitalized in September. 19-year-old Korey Gallagher-Lee turned himself in on Monday. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60 or disabled person, assault and battery on an elderly person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60 with serious injury.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woburn Police officer accused of helping plan "Unite the Right" rally resigns

WOBURN - A Woburn police officer who allegedly took part in and helped plan the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has resigned from the department. Officer John Donnelly was placed on paid leave last week pending an internal affairs investigation. The rally, organized by white supremacists and neo-Nazis turned deadly when a driver plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman. Donnelly was reserve officer for Woburn at the time of the rally. The internal affairs investigation will continue after Donnelly's resignation. "A thorough finding of fact is necessary in this situation, and our investigation shall continue," Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo said. Donnelly submitted a letter of resignation to Chief Rufo effective at 5 p.m. Monday.Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office is "now thoroughly reviewing any pending or closed cases in which Officer Donnelly was involved."  
WOBURN, MA
WCVB

Woman killed, 2 men injured in triple shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A 24-year-old woman was killed and two men injured in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston police said the three victims were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street intersection just before 9 p.m. Investigators were focusing around a convenience...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves 24-Year-Old Woman Dead Sunday Night

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Angels without wings," Jean McGuire praises 2 kids who saved her after stabbing

BOSTON – Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old Boston schools pioneer, was released from the hospital Tuesday one week after she was stabbed during an apparently random attack in Franklin Park. McGuire said she will no longer walk in the park alone, and hailed "two kids" for saving her life following the attack.McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Her attacker ran off and there have been...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say

Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy