Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
balldurham.com
Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking
The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Duke: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
There’s a whole lot of Freezing Cold Takes out there on Twitter today. The only reason you’re not reading one from me is because I contained my frustration to my offline chats. I learned a long time ago that if you use the bird site to vent your frustrations, eventually things come back to bite you. Believe me, things you were thinking and saying on Twitter, I had said in similar ways in a non-family friendly way.
wbtw.com
North Carolina #1 in preseason AP men’s college basketball poll
The preseason edition of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was was released Monday and the reigning NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina, got the nod at the No. 1 spot UNC, which brings back four of its five starters, earned 47 of a possible 62 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Moore starting to make an impact in Durham
It’s a big jump from the Eastern Plains 2A Conference to the ACC, but former Washington High School star running back Terry Moore has earned more playing time for the Duke Blue Devils. He didn’t appear in the opening victory over Temple, but made the travel squad to Northwestern...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble
The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: The Tar Heels are ranked #1 in the AP preseason top 25
This afternoon, the Associated Press released their college basketball preseason top 25 list for the 2022-23 season. Unsurprisingly the Tar Heels made the cut, but we weren’t sure where they would land among the best teams in college basketball. Well, we now have an answer: the North Carolina Tar Heels are officially the best team in the country, as voted on by media members from across the country.
Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas
Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
UNC football comes from behind to beat Duke in final seconds of rivalry game, 38-35
“(Drake Maye) got it done and I knew he was gonna get it done,” Josh Downs said. “I really didn’t have any doubts about him. So the whole team feels that way and everybody knows that we got a good chance to win going into battle with Drake.”
Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Duke Game Thread
UNC is looking to retain control of the victory bell as they head to Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham for a primetime matchup against the Blue Devils. Carolina will also be looking to control the ACC Coastal Division after a win over Miami and a Duke loss to Georgia Tech put the Tar Heels out in front.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Tar Heels bend but don’t break in win over Duke for the victory bell
It looked like the victory bell was destined to be painted an unholy shade of blue in the late minutes of the fourth quarter after UNC blew a ten-point lead and went down by four. The defense, which really showed up in the third quarter after being abused via Duke’s ground game in the first half, crumbled before our eyes after UNC missed a late field goal that felt like it might have put the game away for the Tar Heels.
Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
cbs17
WATCH: St. Aug’s football coach celebrates big homecoming win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s got the win in front of a homecoming crowd 28-25 over the JCSU Golden Bulls. Hear from Falcons head coach David Bowser on the big win.
alamancenews.com
Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff
Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
alamancenews.com
Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
Fact check: Does Nickel want abortion legal ‘up to the point of birth,’ as opponent Hines claims?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the pivotal issues this election season is abortion. But is one of the candidates in North Carolina’s tightest Congressional race painting an accurate portrayal of his opponent’s position on it? In a key swing race that could decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic lawyer and […]
Comments / 0