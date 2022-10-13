ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Related
wgxa.tv

Macon sheriff's office is increasing deputies in order to decrease crime

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- With the increase of crime in Macon-Bibb city leaders are making some big changes. The sheriff's office held a press conference on Monday. "The goal throughout these past few months has been to get more deputies on patrol so we can respond more quickly. So we can have a stronger more visible presence in the neighborhoods and these are all things residents have been asking for us to do", says Sheriff David Davis.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Suspicious death in Warner Robins ruled as suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has come to light in a death investigation on Todd Circle in Warner Robins. Last week, 60-year-old Tim Hopkins was found dead with a gunshot wound in his home. The death was treated as suspicious and Mr. Hopkins' body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
southgatv.com

GBI’s East Dublin homicide arrest

DUBLIN, GA – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
WRDW-TV

One man injured after shooting at Dogwood Terrace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WMAZ

Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Macon fast-food restaurant robbed Sunday night

Bibb County, Ga. (WGXA) ---- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place, Sunday night, just before 10:19 p.m. at the Arby’s, located at 3952 PioNono Avenue. According to a report by the Sheriff's office, a masked man entered the restaurant with...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13-year-old in critical condition after crashing into truck on Napier Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a traffic accident in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue that left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., a truck was turning left into the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Napier Avenue when a 13-year-old boy driving a motorcycle hit the rear of the truck.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Fatal shooting in Warner Robins being treated as self-defense

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Warner Robins are investigating a fatal Saturday shooting. In a post on Facebook. the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to the area near American Deli on Watson Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Their investigation shows that 22-year-old Tamar Lewis was shot and later died at the hospital. Investigators say Lewis approached another man and started shooting at him. That man returned fire and then ran away and called 911. Investigators are treating this shooting as self-defense.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Sheriff: Eatonton woman killed in early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Putnam County woman is dead after a Sunday morning wreck. According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Pea Ridge Road near its intersection with Possum Point Drive. Sills says 59-year-old Leslie Irene Gunnels, of Eatonton, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when she left the road in a curve and hit a tree head-on. Sills says Gunnels died on the scene.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County 911 lines are down, county offering alternatives for emergency needs

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Monroe County officials say they are experiencing issues with their 911 phone lines Sunday,. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says their 911 lines are down as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials advise, in the case of an emergency, citizens should call...
13WMAZ

4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
MACON, GA

