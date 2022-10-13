Read full article on original website
GBI: 24-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in East Dublin shooting
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man has been arrested for felony murder after a shooting early Sunday morning at party in East Dublin left one man dead. 24-year-old Cordeveon King was shot and killed at 427 St. Charles Drive just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the GBI.
Macon sheriff's office is increasing deputies in order to decrease crime
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- With the increase of crime in Macon-Bibb city leaders are making some big changes. The sheriff's office held a press conference on Monday. "The goal throughout these past few months has been to get more deputies on patrol so we can respond more quickly. So we can have a stronger more visible presence in the neighborhoods and these are all things residents have been asking for us to do", says Sheriff David Davis.
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A joint operation between two law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests and dozens of guns seized. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. From Oct. 7-8, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol conducted “Operation Rolling Thunder.” The purpose...
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms a two-year-old died Monday night after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to...
Georgia deputies arrest man suspected of armed robbery at Goodwill donation booth
BIBB COUNTY,Ga. — One man is behind bars in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies were called to a Goodwill donation booth in the parking lot of 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. around 5:07 p.m.
UPDATE: Suspicious death in Warner Robins ruled as suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has come to light in a death investigation on Todd Circle in Warner Robins. Last week, 60-year-old Tim Hopkins was found dead with a gunshot wound in his home. The death was treated as suspicious and Mr. Hopkins' body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
GBI’s East Dublin homicide arrest
DUBLIN, GA – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
One man injured after shooting at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported to the...
Emergency phone lines down for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — If you need to contact Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, you will have to wait for a while. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The department says its 911 lines are currently down. Residents who have an emergency are asked to...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple shootings, Saturday night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, October 15th the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents that were almost an hour apart from each other. At 9:20 pm, deputies responded to the 2100 block at the end of B Street at Lake Olmstead Homes in reference to a shooting.
Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
Deputies: Macon fast-food restaurant robbed Sunday night
Bibb County, Ga. (WGXA) ---- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place, Sunday night, just before 10:19 p.m. at the Arby’s, located at 3952 PioNono Avenue. According to a report by the Sheriff's office, a masked man entered the restaurant with...
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
13-year-old in critical condition after crashing into truck on Napier Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a traffic accident in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue that left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m., a truck was turning left into the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Napier Avenue when a 13-year-old boy driving a motorcycle hit the rear of the truck.
Police: Fatal shooting in Warner Robins being treated as self-defense
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Warner Robins are investigating a fatal Saturday shooting. In a post on Facebook. the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to the area near American Deli on Watson Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Their investigation shows that 22-year-old Tamar Lewis was shot and later died at the hospital. Investigators say Lewis approached another man and started shooting at him. That man returned fire and then ran away and called 911. Investigators are treating this shooting as self-defense.
Sheriff: Eatonton woman killed in early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Putnam County woman is dead after a Sunday morning wreck. According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Pea Ridge Road near its intersection with Possum Point Drive. Sills says 59-year-old Leslie Irene Gunnels, of Eatonton, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when she left the road in a curve and hit a tree head-on. Sills says Gunnels died on the scene.
Monroe County 911 lines are down, county offering alternatives for emergency needs
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Monroe County officials say they are experiencing issues with their 911 phone lines Sunday,. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says their 911 lines are down as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials advise, in the case of an emergency, citizens should call...
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
