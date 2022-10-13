MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- With the increase of crime in Macon-Bibb city leaders are making some big changes. The sheriff's office held a press conference on Monday. "The goal throughout these past few months has been to get more deputies on patrol so we can respond more quickly. So we can have a stronger more visible presence in the neighborhoods and these are all things residents have been asking for us to do", says Sheriff David Davis.

MACON, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO