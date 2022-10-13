ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

One year later, Salem teen still missing

SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
SALEM, OR
Early-morning van fire spreads to house

EUGENE, Ore. — A van caught fire just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in Eugene, with flames spreading to a nearby house. 911 received several calls about the fire at 12th and Grant Street. Initial reports said there was a person trapped in the van, but firefighters couldn't find...
EUGENE, OR
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar

EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
EUGENE, OR
EPD: Multiple arrests for Party Patrols over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has staffed overtime enforcement effort and focused patrols since the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon. These patrols are meant to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Police: Man arrested after firing shots from Fern Ridge Path bike path

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they arrested a man who fired shots from the Fern Ridge Path, hitting a backyard fence. According to police, they received the call of shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path near Oak Patch Road, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes.
EUGENE, OR
Volunteers get supplies ready for Egan Warming Center

EUGENE, Ore. — Cold weather is right around the corner and St. Vincent de Paul's Egan Warming Center is preparing to help those in need. Volunteers met early Saturday to sort through supplies, packing up mats, blankets and pillows for warming centers around town, as well as putting together boxes of PPE for volunteers and gathering supplies for pets.
EUGENE, OR
Sprinkler system extinguishes apartment duplex fire in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On October 14, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 970 NW Veterans Way; Eagles Landing. Officials say that it was reported to Douglas County Dispatch that a stove had caught fire in a unit of the apartment duplex and it was filling with smoke.
ROSEBURG, OR

