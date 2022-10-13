I am writing to express my support for Stephanie Smyth’s campaign for Newport City Council. I did not know Steph prior to her announcement that she would run for one of the Council’s at-large seats. I attended one of her early Meet and Greet events at the Elks and I was excited to learn that she has both a deep connection to Newport (eight generations!) and great professional experience and skills that will benefit Newport’s City Council.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 22 HOURS AGO