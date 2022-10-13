Read full article on original website
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA after being sent off against Man City following furious outburst at linesman
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA after being sent off for a furious outburst at the linesman in the 1-0 win over Manchester City. The German, 55, was left fuming at assistant Gary Beswick when he didn't flag for a foul on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva.
