MetroHealth receives $3 million grant to recruit and train community health workers

MetroHealth plans to recruit at least 240 community health workers over the next three years with the help of a new federal grant. The hospital system announced it received nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of community health workers across Northeast Ohio.

