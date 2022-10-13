Read full article on original website
wksu.org
AEP wants regulators to lower reliability standards to allow for longer, more frequent outages
AEP Ohio is asking state regulators to lower their standards to allow for longer and more frequent power outage interruptions. But consumer advocates representing manufacturers and residential electric customers, and staff at an Ohio regulatory agency are pushing back. "We believe that the grid should be more reliable these days,...
wksu.org
MetroHealth receives $3 million grant to recruit and train community health workers
MetroHealth plans to recruit at least 240 community health workers over the next three years with the help of a new federal grant. The hospital system announced it received nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of community health workers across Northeast Ohio.
