NMU to host community reception for new president Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will be holding a community reception for the recently appointed NMU President, Brock Tessman on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Tessman, who grew up in Plymouth, Mich., will become the 17th president of NMU, effective Feb. 1. He has served as deputy commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System since 2018, and has previous experience as a faculty member and campus leader.
2022 Evergreen Award recipient shines bright
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Evergreen awards were an event to remember this afternoon. Because of a power outage, the Holiday Inn handed out glow sticks, and many cell phone lights were used to illuminate the shortened ceremony. Last year’s winner, Christine Van Able, shared her story before...
Gwinn School Board maintains flag policy
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn School Board has decided to maintain the current flag policy at a board meeting Monday night. The decision came after the board’s policy committee recommended against adopting a flag policy that would ban flags, banners, or similar items. Many students from the school...
Medical transportation volunteers sought by LBFE Upper Michigan Chapter
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) organization is looking for volunteer medical transportation drivers this winter. “We’d like to have some additional volunteers for our medical transportation program,” said LBFE Medical Transport Coordinator Paul Bruchman. “The program is expanding....
Upper Michigan Today partners with Peter White Public Library, The Courtyards for monthly book club
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are strong winds and a record-setting snowfall today in Upper Michigan. Meteorologist Jennifer Perez talks about the unseasonable amount of snow we see across the U.P. It’s the perfect weather to curl up with a book... and a very fitting day for UMT to reveal...
Pete Heyrman Scholarship Award hosts annual fundraiser
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A scholarship award started by a Munising graduate had its annual fundraiser Saturday. The Pete Heyrman Scholarship Award is named for a 1995 Munising graduate with muscle dystrophy. Each of the last four years, one male and one female student athlete at Munising High School received...
Iron Mountain to host new ‘Trunk or Treat’ option
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event is coming to downtown Iron Mountain this Halloween. Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Program Director Mindy Meyers said this year’s “Pumpkin Walk” is in sponsorship with the First National Bank in Trust. There will be 10 unique trunk-or-treat stops for...
Marquette Lions Club saves glasses for charity
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club sorted used eyewear for charity Monday at the Federated Women’s Club House. Members of the club and community gathered to help. After pizza and snacks, the club got to work looking through used glasses that could be donated. Some of the...
M-553, Division St. intersection closed in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, the intersection of M-553 and Division St. in the city of Marquette is closed because the flashing traffic light has fallen down. According to the Marquette Police Department, the Marquette BLP says the intersection could be closed for five hours. BLP...
Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered. “There are big concerns about too much control...
UP Health System – Marquette announces Lisa Long, MD, as Chief Medical Officer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System – Marquette announced Monday that Lisa Long, MD has been named Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Long has served as the hospital’s Chief of Staff since 2021. Board-certified in Family Medicine and Integrative Medicine, Dr. Long is a long-time UP Health...
Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first winter storm of the season is underway. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road and weather conditions throughout Marquette County on Monday morning. 2 weeks ago, Marquette City Firefighter Josh Fenske shared tips for preparing for winter with the...
New US Attorney serving Upper Michigan, looking to disrupt Fentanyl increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new U.S. attorney is serving Upper Michigan, and he is focusing on Fentanyl. Mark Totten is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Michigan. The district covers 49 counties, including all of Upper Michigan. The main office is in Grand Rapids, but it has a location in Marquette.
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Tuesday as an early-season winter storm continues, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Marquette BLP says it is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service territory; wet heavy...
Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds
Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!
Pit Bull Awareness Month addresses negative stigma surrounding breed
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Pit Bull Awareness Month. It is a chance for shelters and owners of Pit Bulls to shed light on the misunderstood breed. Alger County Animal Shelter Animal Caregiver Alexis Downing says Pit Bulls are like any other dog breed and have a lot of tail wagging and love to go around.
