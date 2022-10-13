Students from Waller, Hempstead, and Royal ISD’s again participated in the Waller County Fair, September 24 – October 1. Since 1945 the Fair has grown and added fund activities, community facilities, and expanded scholarship opportunities. This year the Fair awarded $1.5 million monetary awards in the different categories to students from the three Independent School Districts.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO