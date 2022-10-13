Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Struthers man pleads guilty to charges in overdose death
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court pleaded guilty for his role in the April 2021 overdose death of a Poland Township man. Anthony Carson, 25, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree...
WYTV.com
Man sentenced in rape case involving missing 12-year-old in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of raping a missing 12-year-old girl who was found in his home pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of rape. Devin Davis, 33, was then sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he entered his plea.
Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted on gun charge since 2019
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they arrested a Pittsburgh man who had been wanted on a gun charge since 2019. Jaymond Eberhardt, 25, was taken into custody Monday morning at a motel on Chauvet Driver in North Fayette Township. The sheriff’s office said that detectives were...
Child hit by car in Youngstown neighborhood
An 8-year-old boy who was struck by a car Monday afternoon has been flown to the main campus of Akron Children's Hospital.
WYTV.com
Warren police looking for suspected car thieves
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two theft suspects. According to police, the two were involved in the theft of a motor vehicle. It happened on Oct. 1 in the parking lot of the Big Apple Supermarket on Youngstown Road.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police investigate Sunday shooting
Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Youngstown. Police say a man showed up at the Shell Gas station on Market Street just before midnight to ask for help. The victim had been shot in the foot according to police, who say they are not sure where the shooting occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
WYTV.com
Woman in jail after kicking officer in groin during traffic stop: report
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in jail after she reportedly kicked an officer in the chest and groin, according to a police report. Miranda Fairchild, 31, was arrested on Sunday around 5:15 a.m. during a traffic stop. According to a police report, an officer spotted Fairchild driving...
whbc.com
Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
1 injured after shots fired on South Side
There was a heavy police presence on Youngstown's South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning.
Police arrest 7 in effort to disrupt New Castle drug ring
Numerous people are under indictment on drug dealing charges. The FBI, US attorney and the state attorney general said the arrests of seven people have disrupted a violent drug ring.
7 Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking
Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and […]
WFMJ.com
Child struck by car on Elm Street Monday afternoon
A child was struck by a car on Elm Street in Youngstown Monday afternoon. Police did not have many details on the incident, but told 21 News that the child was struck by a car during the police department's afternoon shift. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 21...
Arrest made in McKees Rocks shooting that left victim in critical condition
A McKees Rocks man was arrested Saturday for an early morning shooting in the borough that left one man seriously injured. Edmond Fields, 49, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, false identification to law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a license. As of Saturday evening, he was being held in the Allegheny County Jail. No bond amount was listed in online court records.
Warren Police Department seizes and destroys 350 guns over year and a half
The Warren Police Department seized 350 guns over the last year and a half, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Campbell police investigating shooting
Two cop cars and two ambulances were parked outside of a home in the 200 block of Reed Avenue in Campbell.
butlerradio.com
DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring
Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
WYTV.com
East Palestine switching to ‘MyID’ emergency service
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine is known as “The Place to Be.” It’s way ahead of the curve on a program to provide better treatment for anyone in the event of an emergency. We learned how it works and how it could help everyone in East Palestine.
WYTV.com
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for firefighters in Trumbull County, with three fires at homes in two different communities. Three homes are either heavily damaged or destroyed following three separate fires in Girard and Liberty in a 24-hour span. The first one...
New Kensington man pleads guilty to intentional crash
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other charges for crashing his car into a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend while his mother and two children were passengers. Jamar Freshley, 33, told his girlfriend “I love you” as he was escorted out of a Westmoreland...
Comments / 0