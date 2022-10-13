ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYTV.com

Struthers man pleads guilty to charges in overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers man Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court pleaded guilty for his role in the April 2021 overdose death of a Poland Township man. Anthony Carson, 25, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Man sentenced in rape case involving missing 12-year-old in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of raping a missing 12-year-old girl who was found in his home pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of rape. Devin Davis, 33, was then sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he entered his plea.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren police looking for suspected car thieves

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two theft suspects. According to police, the two were involved in the theft of a motor vehicle. It happened on Oct. 1 in the parking lot of the Big Apple Supermarket on Youngstown Road.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police investigate Sunday shooting

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Youngstown. Police say a man showed up at the Shell Gas station on Market Street just before midnight to ask for help. The victim had been shot in the foot according to police, who say they are not sure where the shooting occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
CANTON, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA
WTRF- 7News

7 Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking

Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Child struck by car on Elm Street Monday afternoon

A child was struck by a car on Elm Street in Youngstown Monday afternoon. Police did not have many details on the incident, but told 21 News that the child was struck by a car during the police department's afternoon shift. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 21...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tribune-Review

Arrest made in McKees Rocks shooting that left victim in critical condition

A McKees Rocks man was arrested Saturday for an early morning shooting in the borough that left one man seriously injured. Edmond Fields, 49, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, false identification to law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a license. As of Saturday evening, he was being held in the Allegheny County Jail. No bond amount was listed in online court records.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
butlerradio.com

DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring

Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WYTV.com

East Palestine switching to ‘MyID’ emergency service

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine is known as “The Place to Be.” It’s way ahead of the curve on a program to provide better treatment for anyone in the event of an emergency. We learned how it works and how it could help everyone in East Palestine.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for firefighters in Trumbull County, with three fires at homes in two different communities. Three homes are either heavily damaged or destroyed following three separate fires in Girard and Liberty in a 24-hour span. The first one...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

