FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Reagan junior loves 'feeling of being fast', creating LEGO films
MILWAUKEE - From setting new records to her colorful outfits, this Reagan distance runner is always looking for new ways to animate her competition. That's what makes Isabella Switalski this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I started running when I was nine," said Switalski. "I started with my mom....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Healthy snacking ideas
MILWAUKEE - Making healthy food choices sounds like a great idea, and then life happens. It can be hard to make the right choices when you're constantly on the go. Parenting expert Carly Dorogi shares some healthy snacking ideas for the family. Related segment links:. Frooze Balls - use code...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Pumpkin Palooza' in Milwaukee, free pumpkins for kids
MILWAUKEE - A fall feeling was in the air Saturday, Oct. 15 – fitting for "Pumpkin Palooza" in Milwaukee. The free, family event is all about fall. Held at the St. Ann Center near 24th and North, free pumpkins were handed out to kids. "It's a – it's not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watch FOX6 News without cable, satellite dish
MILWAUKEE - If you’ve cut the cord or your cable or satellite service is out, but you still want to get southeast Wisconsin's best local news and weather on TV, there are a few ways you can watch FOX6 News without cable. Over the air. You can get our...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beyond Monet exhibit opens Oct. 20 at Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE - Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will open at the Wisconsin Center for a limited engagement beginning Oct. 20. The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Book brings people and cultures together
MILWAUKEE - A local author pens a delicious story that celebrates the many different types of dumplings that exist in our world and how food brings people and cultures together. Francie Dekker shares her new book, ‘Our World of Dumplings.’
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia artisan's sought-after cowbells keep Latin music grooving
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Some of the most sought-after handcrafted cowbells in the country are made in a Caledonia garage by the hands of Ulisis Santiago – or "Uli," as he is known to his close friends. Without cowbells, Latin music would miss a beat. "I’m one of few that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva for 5th year
Plans are in the works to bring a magical winter wonderland back to Lake Geneva. Ice Castles is returning to Geneva National Resort for its fifth winter.
CBS 58
Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse offering 'advice' on new YouTube channel
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kyle Rittenhouse is taking his fame from the shootings in Kenosha in Aug. 2020 and developing a YouTube channel to create videos about guns and to talk " ... about the 2nd amendment with all of you." The 19-year-old was famously found not guilty of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police at Extended Stay near Bluemound
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police were called to the Extended Stay on Plaza Court near Bluemound Road Monday night, Oct. 17. Police have only confirmed this was NOT an active shooter incident. FOX6's crews on scene reported around a dozen squads in front of the hotel. They saw one person...
wiproud.com
Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft.
