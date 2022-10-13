Read full article on original website
Quail Surveys Suggest Uncertain Prospects Heading into Oct. 29 Season Opener
Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists completed their annual Quail Roadside Survey period in August, covering more than...
Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week
Ford Motor Company and your Texas Ford Dealers are proud to announce the six winners of the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week 7! These outstanding Built Ford Tough gridiron heroes are honored for their performance on the field and their leadership off the field. All weekly winners will ultimately be eligible to become Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year.
