Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
u.today
Cardano Takes Solana NFT Traders, Here's Why They Run from SOL to ADA
As has become known from the tweets of a large number of NFT traders, many of them are rushing to get away from Solana and go to Cardano as a now more active platform for flipping NFT items. The reason for such categorical statements seems to be a surge of activity on Cardano NFT.
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
Benzinga
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Its Price As Whales Dump $4 Billion In ETH
Ethereum, dubbed as the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to trim its recent losses as it continues to struggle in this extended crypto winter. According to tracking from Coingecko, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,332.18, going up by...
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
invezz.com
XRP price forecast after EVM-compatible sidechain testing begins on XRP ledger
XRP Ledger begins testing ways in which it can deploy smart contracts made on Ethereum on the XRPL. An EVM-compatible sidechain has been launched and its second phase is planned in 2023. In the last 24 hours, the value of XRP (XRP) increased by 2%. Ethereum (ETH/USD) smart contracts are...
Comments / 0