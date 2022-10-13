ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
u.today

Cardano Takes Solana NFT Traders, Here's Why They Run from SOL to ADA

As has become known from the tweets of a large number of NFT traders, many of them are rushing to get away from Solana and go to Cardano as a now more active platform for flipping NFT items. The reason for such categorical statements seems to be a surge of activity on Cardano NFT.
Benzinga

Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Its Price As Whales Dump $4 Billion In ETH

Ethereum, dubbed as the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to trim its recent losses as it continues to struggle in this extended crypto winter. According to tracking from Coingecko, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,332.18, going up by...
invezz.com

XRP price forecast after EVM-compatible sidechain testing begins on XRP ledger

XRP Ledger begins testing ways in which it can deploy smart contracts made on Ethereum on the XRPL. An EVM-compatible sidechain has been launched and its second phase is planned in 2023. In the last 24 hours, the value of XRP (XRP) increased by 2%. Ethereum (ETH/USD) smart contracts are...

