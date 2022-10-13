Read full article on original website
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
wgnradio.com
Access’s Lifting a hero is ending soon
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about their Lifting a Hero giveaway ending soon. Access is giving away a stairlift to a veteran, to register visit liftingahero.com.To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Welcome to Chicago, it’s safe, we promise
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/17/2022): On this edition, veteran reporter and special contributor to WGN Radio & NewsNation Anna Davlantes joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to offer a historical perspective on the current state of Chicago’s political, criminal, and legal affairs. Also on the docket, why some in the media refuse to question the Illinois SAFE-T Act and what happened to the bright mayoral future of Lori Lightfoot? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
How to look out for your loved ones this holiday season
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about how Access can help you look out for your loved ones this holiday season. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop operated an unlicensed security company, used CPD database to look up people the firm ‘encountered,’ inspector general says
A Lakeview-based Chicago police officer operated an unlicensed private security company, helped run a second unlicensed security firm with his children and used Chicago Police Department resources in the operation of both companies, the Chicago Office of Inspector General says in its latest quarterly report. Some of the firms’ security...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
fox32chicago.com
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
wglc.net
Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
wgnradio.com
How the real estate tax delay is impacting sellers
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd joins the show to talk about how the real estate tax delay is going to impact people looking to sell real estate. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
wmay.com
Controversial Chicago Priest Suspended Amid Abuse Allegation
An outspoken and controversial Chicago priest has been removed from his ministry for the second time in less than two years, after being accused again of sexual abuse. Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Parish was first removed by the Chicago archdiocese in January of 2021 after three men alleged that Pfleger had abused them years ago when they were minors. But a five-month investigation determined the claims were unfounded , and Pfleger was reinstated.
fox32chicago.com
Skokie police distribute catalytic converter alarms to residents
SKOKIE, Illinois - With catalytic converter thefts out of control, Skokie police distributed free alarms to residents on Sunday. The alarms were distributed in partnership with Farmer's Insurance and North Shore Community Bank. More than 600 residents signed up for the program, but police had about two hundred available and...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Chicago magazine
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
ilikeillinois.com
Illinois neighborhood ranked 16th on list of “51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World”
When walking around your street, what do you see that makes you smile? Is it the bakery, your favorite restaurant or the local park? People want to live where they can take their children out, enjoy an evening out or simply enjoy good food. In other words, people want to live somewhere cool. Good news for those looking to live in Illinois, as the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago has been ranked the 16th coolest neighborhood to live in the world.
Chicago Cop to Keep his Job Despite Links to Proud Boys
A Chicago cop will keep his job but has been suspended for 120 days after his links to the Proud Boys far right group were exposed. An investigation into Officer Robert Bakker was sparked in 2020 after Vice published Telegram chat logs of Bakker communicating with and organizing meetings for Proud Boys members. Bakker previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he was never a member of the Proud Boys but didn’t deny that he communicated via a Proud Boys Telegram channel. Under a mediation agreement, Bakker agreed not to contest the allegations against him, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s most recent quarterly report. The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs previously found that Bakker failed to submit a written report explaining he was under FBI investigation. The Inspector General’s office urged police to consider whether Bakker broke departmental rules by lying.Read it at Chicago Sun Times
