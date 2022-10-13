ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘That’s not my dad’: Florida deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skXmM_0iXbriXC00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Two children were rescued only minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday while driving through Tampa by a man who said his truck had just been stolen with his two young children still inside.

FDLE seizes 48 lbs of Fentanyl in ‘massive’ drug bust

Deputy Pazmino Alvarez immediately chased after the man’s 2011 white Chevrolet Silverado, and without losing sight of the truck, managed to perform a traffic stop within a few minutes.

“Stop the truck now!” Deputy Pazmino Alvarez ordered through his police cruisers speaker system. Alvarez’s body camera shows one of the children saying ‘That’s not my dad!’ as he tells the driver to get out of the truck.

Deputies said the man behind the wheel was 37-year-old Kevin Smith, whose criminal history dates back to 2003 in Hillsborough County. Also in the truck were two children, aged 4 and 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iuvV_0iXbriXC00
Kevin Smith (Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Pazmino Alvarez approached the vehicle, which had stopped in a parking lot. One of the children told the deputy, “This guy robbed my dad’s car,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was arrested without further incident. He faces two counts of felony kidnapping and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The two children were not injured and returned safely to their father.

Tampa woman says man stalked her with GPS tracker

Deputies added that Smith is currently incarcerated at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bond.

“This situation could’ve been a lot worse had it not been for the swift action taken by Deputy Pazmino Alvarez,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “He halted what could have been an otherwise terrifying situation for any parent. Thanks to him, two children are safe and in the arms of their loved ones today.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down after crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has shut down southbound traffic Thursday morning on I-75 between River Road and jacaranda Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted. Expect delays.
SARASOTA, FL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy