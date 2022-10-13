ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia War update: Power outages

By Iridian Fierro
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ADYd_0iXbrglk00

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including cities recovering from power outages. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

