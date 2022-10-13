Area bowling scores
Tuesday Afternoon League
Dome Lanes
Team Standings — NEW UP Dental 21-14, State Farm 20-15, Marinette Moose Lodge 19-16, Railhouse Brewers 10-25.
High Scores — Jim Fawcett 175, Karen Roggendrof 183, Chuck Roach 224, Sue Heurion 181, Mike Heurion 201, Bill Ludwig 185, 198.
Tuesday Night MenDome Lanes
Team Standings—American Conference: Berth & Rosenthal 30-5, Ryan’s Ringers 24-11, Edgewater 17-18, Cardinal Club 14-21, Burger King 14-21, Flip Side Coin 12-23. National Conference: JP’s Guns 24-11, Applejack’s 19-16, Dome Lanes Pro Shop 18.5-16.5, Windjammers 15-20, Marinette Moose Lodge 13.5-21.5, Jet Industrial 9-26.
High Scores — Steve Busick 234, 258, 246-738, Jeffrey Busick 237, 218, 279-734, Jeff Plazyk 267, 233-665, Bobby Mulhern 214, 239-640, Gary Peterson 223, Dan Ott 223, 223, 238-684, Nick Daye 266, 236, 206-708, Eli Krah 299, 236, 201-736, Mike Marineau 203, 204, Brian Herzberg 22-63, Darcey Beyer 211, Tom Wojciehowski 203, Greyson Jones 207, Nick Belsey 259, 235, 233-727, Mike Jagielski 235, 255-664, James Jagielski 234-615, Matt Kowalski 265, 203, 241-709.
Wednesday Mens ProfessionalsDome Lanes
Team Standings — D & S Mold and Tool 7-0, Kids Place 7-0, The Peppermint Hippo 5-2, Culver’s 5-2, Janitor’s Closet 4-3, North Wood Flooring 4-3, Lauermans Home Furnishings 3-4, Frank’s Logging 3-4, Balls of Fire 2-5, H.A. International 2-5, Christensen Machinery 0-7, Affordable Tree Service 0-7.
High Scores — Andrew Alger 212, 211, Jason Curtice 280, 213-689, Brian Busick 234, 204-621, Jim Vorachek 201, Tim Hartfield 214, Jacob Nordquist 237, Glenn Woodworth 232, 222, 229-683, Ryan Woodworth 248, 212-649, Randy Demeuse 205, 204, Jeffrey Busick 203, 279, 258-740, Jef Plazyk 200, Bob Mulhern 212, Bret Boivin 218, 208-603, Dan Ebsch 210, Todd Trudeau 205, 246-611, Pat Mellinger 213, Jason Notz 266, 210-672, Austin Rose 259, 247-696, Jacob Jensen 241, 237-658, Dean Leafe 209, 213, Gary Reno 223, John Hollo 202, 212-607.
Classic KeglersDome Lanes
Team Standings — Wagner-Casper Insurance 22-13, Klegin Insurance 22-13, D.L. Welding 21-14, J & J Builders and Son 19-16, Holiday Fungowies 17-18, Schroepfer Family Dental 14-21, Shooby’s 14-21, Dome Lanes 11-24.
High Scores — Deb Larson 505, Amanda Larson 204-557, Karen Prevost 180-518, Lisa Smith 194, Heather Harris 201-516, Michelle Johnson 199, 244-581, Pam Lund 193, 184-520, Julie Bloch 180, 194-525.
Thursday Mens MajorDome Lanes
Team Standings — THBS 24-11, Bi Polar Rollers 23-12, Prestige Auto Body 22-13, The Four Horsemen 20-15, Embers 1871 19-16, North Wood Flooring 18-17, Split Lickers 17-18, Flip Side Coin 16-19, Protec Home Inspection 16-19, Big Balls 14-21, Schooner’s 12-23, Cusack’s 9-26.
High Scores — William O’Niell 203, 205, Al Zempel 256, Dave Wiltzius 224, Dan Wollershiem 203, Jacob Jensen 22, 213-654, Jason Phillips 209, Gary Phillips 202, 222-614, DJ Chaney 213, 205, Tim Hartfield 222, Tom Bieberitz 236, Alex Schoen 220, 233-639, Jake Wagner 242, Chad Huston 266, 206-638, Doug Wagner 212, Kim Behrendt 226, 257-673, Joe Welch 209, 216, 245-670, Rob Barnes 221, Jason Notz 206, Nick Daye 235, 257, 212-704, Nathan Krusell 236, Bob Mulhern 210, 244, 279-733, Kendrick King 224, 219-631, Dave Koester 245, Steve Busick 300, 280-779, Chris Dile 203, 257-631, Brian Busick 205, 211.
Goodtimes Mixed LeagueDome Lanes
High Scores — Paul Miller 179, Dale Lanes 194, Vicki Lange 201, Heather Wingers 217, 212.
Friday Nite OwlsDome Lanes
Team Standings — Just 4 Fun 23-12, Oly’s 23-12, Dome Lanes 19-16, Marinette Moose Lodge 18-17, Alotta Team 17-18, JND Recycling 5-30.
High Scores — Whitney Techmeier 182-534, Jake Deschaine 290, 252, 258-800, April Cormier 200, Amanda Larson 205, 214, 258-677, Rob Cormier 202, Jason Curtice 21, 234-638, Devon Sorenson 180, Jason Phillips 216, 210, Gary Phillips 206, 206, Dan Wollersheim 229, 202-625, Jacob Jensen 276, 227, 257-760, Matt Marineau 235, 202-614, Vikki Marineau 188.
Sunday Night LeftoversDome Lanes
Team Standings — Flip Side Coin 21-14, Jumpin’ Good Time 21-14, Tanning Tropical 21-14, Dome Lanes 16-19, The Misfits 13-22.
High Scores — Brian Chaney 208, Jacob Nordquist 244.
Monday Night WomenDome Lanes
Team Standings — Sullivan Tool & Die 25-10, Applejack’s 24-11, Grooming by Jackie 23-12, Dan’s Gun Repair 14-21, Timberline 14-21, CTB Machining 14-21, Alley Oops 13-22, 35th & Coffee 13-22, Just 4 Fun 11-24.
High Scores — Rose Marineau 203-527, Danielle Bell 238, 195-605, Lisa Wojciehowski 216-545, Autumn Macejak 198, Marcia Leeman 189, Joyce Bergsbaken 192.
