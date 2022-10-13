ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sarasotamagazine.com

Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian

Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Harmer provides report on town status following Hurricane Ian

Town Manager Tom Harmer on Monday provided Longboat Key Town Commissioners an update on the status of the town's recovery and cleanup after Hurricane Ian and a timeline of remaining events. According to the report, the town began closely monitoring what would become Ian on Sept. 22, as the storm...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key trio launch a community-wide hurricane relief effort

A generous-turned-grand effort among a trio of Longboat Key residents looked like a big white storage container in the Bay Isles Publix parking lot last week. The container was filled with supplies for North Port residents still struggling after Hurricane Ian, and the PODS unit will be returning for a second round of donations.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Special delivery

Animal complaint: With no volunteers available from a nearby bird-rescue sanctuary, a police officer and a resident teamed up to care for an injured hawk. Together, they lifted the animal from the caller’s front yard into a box. The officer then transported the bird to Save our Seabirds on City Island for examination and treatment.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian

Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Sanctuary condo unit sells for $2.7 million

A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jennifer Potts, Patrice Blair, R. Michele Blair and Daniel Blair, of Russell, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit A-301 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Peter Farrell and Emily Wyrick-Farrell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $2.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 1990.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project

October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS News

Hurricane Ian debris hauling deal raises questions

MIAMI - As the west coast of Florida begins the long task of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials are poised to award a debris removal contract that will raise the rate for hauling debris to landfills to $40 a mile. The current rate: Five cents. That single change...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments

Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole

Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
DUNEDIN, FL
floridapolitics.com

Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower

The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy