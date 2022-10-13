Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key adds to list of municipalities passing smoking bans in parks and on beaches
Smoking on beaches and in public parks within the town of Longboat Key has been banned following an unanimous vote Monday by the Town Commission. “We are supportive of the ban,” Sarah Cirone said Monday. “There is nothing that ruins a beach day quicker than cigarette smoke.”. Cirone...
sarasotamagazine.com
Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian
Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
Longboat Observer
Harmer provides report on town status following Hurricane Ian
Town Manager Tom Harmer on Monday provided Longboat Key Town Commissioners an update on the status of the town's recovery and cleanup after Hurricane Ian and a timeline of remaining events. According to the report, the town began closely monitoring what would become Ian on Sept. 22, as the storm...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key trio launch a community-wide hurricane relief effort
A generous-turned-grand effort among a trio of Longboat Key residents looked like a big white storage container in the Bay Isles Publix parking lot last week. The container was filled with supplies for North Port residents still struggling after Hurricane Ian, and the PODS unit will be returning for a second round of donations.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Special delivery
Animal complaint: With no volunteers available from a nearby bird-rescue sanctuary, a police officer and a resident teamed up to care for an injured hawk. Together, they lifted the animal from the caller’s front yard into a box. The officer then transported the bird to Save our Seabirds on City Island for examination and treatment.
Mysuncoast.com
St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
businessobserverfl.com
Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian
Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
Longboat Observer
Sanctuary condo unit sells for $2.7 million
A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jennifer Potts, Patrice Blair, R. Michele Blair and Daniel Blair, of Russell, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit A-301 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Peter Farrell and Emily Wyrick-Farrell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $2.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 1990.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
CBS News
Hurricane Ian debris hauling deal raises questions
MIAMI - As the west coast of Florida begins the long task of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials are poised to award a debris removal contract that will raise the rate for hauling debris to landfills to $40 a mile. The current rate: Five cents. That single change...
Miami New Times
Tough on Crime, Eager for the Limelight: Meet Florida's "Law and Order" Sheriff
Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwest coast, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press briefing in which he all but encouraged people to maim or kill looters in his storm-ravaged community. "If someone makes that grave mistake and they choose to loot, they might be...
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Punta Gorda
Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Punta Gorda today, hosting a press conference at the Burnt Store Marina
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
Longboat Observer
Observer recommends: State constitutional amendments
Every conversation you have with a Floridian for the first time since that horrible, fateful day always begins with: “How did you do? Is your family OK? Was your home damaged?”. And for the next five minutes or so, together you lament the destruction that Hurricane Ian inflicted on...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Media blast DeSantis easing voter rules in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian because they are more Republican
Media pundits claimed Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pulled back voting restrictions only for "Republican strongholds" in the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting Florida.
villages-news.com
Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole
Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
floridapolitics.com
Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower
The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
DOH-Lee issued swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools.
