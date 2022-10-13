ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal

MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
WVNews

Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City, his Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. Jota was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time of Liverpool’s 1-0 win on Sunday and has a...
WVNews

Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped

MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not...
