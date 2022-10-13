Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Players Stumble On PVE Maps Early
Though it has been criticized for its battle pass, controversial personal information requirements, and for being too similar to the first game, "Overwatch 2" is anything but a failure. Blizzard's sequel already boasts 25 million players in less than two weeks, but there's still something missing from the game: its highly-anticipated story mode. Though "Overwatch" servers are gone now, the original game was an entirely online team-based experience with no single-player or campaign at all, so it would be a step in a new direction for the now-series. Ever since Blizzard announced it would not include the PvE side of the game on launch earlier in 2022, the company hasn't said much more about it.
Final Fantasy 14 All Saints Wake 2022: Everything Included In The Halloween Event
MMO players are always looking forward to their favorite game's season events, and "Final Fantasy 14" fans are no exception, even if the director thinks the game is struggling. Long-time "Final Fantasy 14" players will know that the Winter and Halloween events are always worth participating in, as they often bring new quests and items for players to collect.
Pokémon Fans React To Scarlet & Violet's Streamer Gym Leader
Waiting for the release of "Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet" on Nov. 18 is going to be difficult for many gamers, and in the meantime, players have begun to analyze every tiny detail in trailers and promotional stills from Nintendo in anticipation. All of this hunting has led the internet to its new favorite Pokemon, Lechonk, and subsequently to Lechonk's apparent fate as a horrifying ham sandwich in one trailer. New Pokemon are one of gamers' favorite things about a new generation of pocket monster games, and seeing cuties like Lechonk only makes fans wonder: What other new elements will be arriving in these games?
Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform?
Launching on Oct. 14, 2022, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" will be an unprecedented addition in the history of "Dragon Ball" video games. While previous iterations in the franchise have primarily focused around single-player RPG and fighting elements, "The Breakers" brings a new twist: asymmetric online multiplayer with survival co-op elements, a mechanic used in games like "Dead by Daylight," "Evil Dead: The Game," and "Friday the 13th: The Game."
Every New Achievement In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch" is dead. Long live "Overwatch 2." Not only has the sequel usurped the place of the original, but it's the only medium through which players can experience Blizzard's team-based shooting action. "Overwatch 2" got off to a rough start thanks to enormous queue times, locked heroes, and missing cosmetics, a situation made all the worst by a DDoS attack. Thankfully, the title has grown more stable, allowing longtime fans and newcomers alike to sample the best and worst changes in the free-to-play follow-up.
Persona 5 Brings The Phantom Thieves To Tabletop Gaming
Atlus' year-long "Persona" 25th anniversary celebration may finally be at an end, but that hasn't stopped the company from making one more announcement that fans may have never seen coming — and, no, it's not "Persona 6." Rather, it seems that "Persona 5" fans are getting yet another game centered upon Joker, Morgana, and the rest of the Phantom Thieves. The only thing is, it's not a video game — it's a tabletop card game.
Persona 5 Royal: How To Unlock The Seaside Park Hangout Spot
One of the many amazing things about "Persona 5 Royal" is the way that it allows players to develop Joker's relationships with the in-game characters. There are two worlds in the game: the real world where these characters live, sleep and go to school, and the cognitive world where they don their secret identities as Phantom Thieves and battle their way through the mind-palaces of corrupt adults in order to steal their hearts. Spending time with the player's companions in the real world not only allows the player to learn more about their backstories, it also gives these confidants new abilities in the cognitive world.
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Steam Deck User Creates Unexpected Problem With Shrek Boot Screen
After all backorders and reservations were completed, the Steam Deck is easier than ever to get and it's slowly becoming more and more popular. Every day, more and more users are discovering the full potential of Valve's handheld PC gaming console as it supports a huge variety of customizations and mods – including things that weren't originally intended, like emulating games and other consoles. Some users have gone even further beyond and found ways around the limitations built into the console, like one user who found a way to play the entirety of the first "Shrek" movie on start instead of the Steam Deck's default boot screen.
Blizzard Responds To Overwatch 2 Bug Shutting Down Players' PCs
"Overwatch 2" got off to a rocky start. Players everywhere had trouble entering the game at launch due to a DDoS attack on the "Overwatch 2" servers, while those lucky enough to log in noticed that previously unlocked heroes and cosmetics were initially locked. But according to reports, some gamers are having an even more serious issue preventing them from playing "Overwatch 2."
Overwatch 2: How To Unlock Junker Queen's Achievements
Blizzard has added a lot of amazing new features in "Overwatch 2," but one of the things that has always made the franchise great is its amazing cast of characters. Each of them has their own design, personality and skill set that makes them look and feel completely unique in the heat of battle. While Blizzard has decided to keep all of the old favorites from the original "Overwatch," many fans have found the new characters that have been added in "Overwatch 2" to be the most exciting new aspect of the game. Characters like the Japanese support hero Kiriko and the Canadian damage hero Sojourn are expanding the roster now, but the first new character to join the squad was the Australian tank hero Odessa "Dez" Stone, AKA Junker Queen. This punk-rock road warrior was first seen in a cinematic trailer where she took on a trio of mech fighters in an arena-style battle single handedly, using her magnetic bracer to retract her axe and shotgun when they were pulled away from her and even use metal debris as a weapon. She now leads a faction of outlaws known as the Junkers and has joined the battle in Overwatch.
Minecraft: How To Get A Cape
Appearing in both editions of the main game and the "Minecraft: Dungeons" spinoff, capes in "Minecraft" are unique gear pieces with no in-game purposes beyond cosmetics and some bragging rights. Capes are rare and exclusive items usually awarded to attendees of certain events, participants of specific occasions, and even uniquely gifted to certain individuals by Mojang itself. Coming in various designs and patterns that mark the experience it was created for, capes also influence the design of any equipped Elytra as well, sometimes even having distinct visuals that fit onto the wings as opposed to its regular cape pattern.
The Biggest Changes Coming To Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.25
Despite running for over a decade and having had a very rough launch, "Final Fantasy 14" is still going strong, with a large player base and regular updates. Square Enix continues to roll out new content for fans through numerous patches and expansions. Most recently, the popular MMO got another expansion when patch 6.0 rolled out "Endwalker" in December 2021 and patch 6.2 was added in August 2022.
Is Street Fighter 6 Cross-Platform?
While it's no secret that greed nearly ruined "Street Fighter 5," even reviews that slammed its unforgivably incomplete release — such as those from IGN or Destructoid — had to admit, the online component was rock-solid. With snappy mechanics, responsive netcode, and cross-play across all of its available platforms, "Street Fighter 5" nailed the online competitive experience — and after a few updates that really should have been part of the day one release, the game has gone on to enjoy a belated positive reception amongst fans (per DigitalTrends).
How Long Does It Take To Beat Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope?
So far, reviews of "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope" have been nothing short of great. Critics are raving about the sequel to 2017's surprise hit "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle," with particular praise leveled at the way the game retains what made its predecessor great, all while adding its own unique innovations. But players may still have questions about the amount of content that is contained in the game.
How To Get The True Ending In Persona 5 Royal
"Persona 5 Royal" was first released in 2019, revitalizing the original "Persona 5" with an extended version of the game. The title was released first on PlayStation 4, but now it's coming to new platforms. Players on PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC will be able to dive into "Persona 5 Royal" on October 21, 2022. While many people are waiting for "Persona 6" and contemplating what they want to see in the sequel, others are replaying "Persona 5 Royal" or will soon be playing it for the first time.
You Can Get Dude Perfect Cosmetics In PGA Tour 2K23: Here's How
Golf has finally returned to video games with the release of "PGA Tour 2K23." The first release in the series in two years has been receiving solid reviews for its realism and the list of golf pros it brings to the links. 2K isn't sitting back and relaxing after the launch, however. The publisher has made clear that it's committed to building on and expanding the game after launch with a recent announcement that revealed some of the new content coming in near future.
Is EA Sports PGA Tour Coming To Nintendo Switch?
After years of absence, the "EA Sports PGA Tour" franchise is finally returning to screens. EA is reviving the series with its first new golf title since 2015. While there's no set release date yet, it's expected sometime next year and golf fans should be happy to get back on the virtual links.
How To Set Up A 1v1 In Call Of Duty: Mobile
Sure, solo campaign single-player games can be fun, and multiplayer matches full of players from around the world can be exciting as well. However, every now and then, you and a buddy just want to play a quick and fun 1v1 match. Luckily for "Call of Duty" fans, when it comes to "Call of Duty: Mobile," there is an option to play one-on-one with the friend of your choice.
Here's How To Get The Crystal Skates In Temtem
If players haven't already heard, "Temtem" is the monster-taming MMORPG that's the perfect game for anyone who's sick of "World of Warcraft" but loves "Pokémon." When the game was first announced for Early Access back in 2020, it stood out for its MMO features and unique graphics. After some time spent in early access, it saw a full release in 2022 that saw over 1 million players less than a month after its official debut. There's lots to keep up with, with so much for players to do while going through the story and after reaching end-game – like leveling up the best Temtem possible.
