A new top laner is coming to League of Legends, and he’s a terrifying opponent to face, but a helpful tank for his friends. K’Sante comes from a southern city-state in the region of Shurima that remains independent from the empires of Shurima and Ixtal, but is surrounded by deadly monsters. The people of Nazumah have to fight these monsters off to drink from the oasis, and they craft those monsters’ hides and bones into armor and weapons. On Friday, Riot shared a trailer cinematic of this new champion and his abilities, but we now know his full ability kit.

2 DAYS AGO