Minecraft Legends looks like a different breed of RTS
After initially announcing its Minecraft RTS last year, Microsoft and Mojang finally gave players a real look at Minecraft Legends on Saturday at Minecraft Live 2022. A group of developers sat down to chat about what exactly the game is and even offered an in-depth gameplay demo for fans. During the showcase, Microsoft also revealed that players will be able to check out Minecraft Legends themselves in spring 2023.
If You're Obsessed With "House Of The Dragon," You'll Want To Take These 5 Quizzes Immediately
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the greatest Mario spinoffs
For all its qualities, 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was, first and foremost, a proof of concept. I mean that as a compliment. Nintendo’s plumber, Ubisoft’s stooges, and simplified versions of XCOM’s tactical battlefields? It’s a bizarre concept to prove, but Kingdom Battle proved it well. And it opened the door so Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, an altogether bolder, deeper, and more adventurous sequel, could stride confidently through.
Behind Smile’s ‘overwhelming, mind-breaking’ monster
Parker Finn’s debut horror film, Smile, has been a significant theatrical hit for Paramount, even though it was never intended to play in theaters at all. The movie — an eerie metaphor for mental illness — was originally planned as a straight-to-streaming project for Paramount Plus. But test audiences responded so strongly that Paramount opted for a wide release, and the impact the movie’s horrifying villain had on audiences was likely a strong part of that decision.
League of Legends’ new champion K’Sante is a tanky top lane terror
A new top laner is coming to League of Legends, and he’s a terrifying opponent to face, but a helpful tank for his friends. K’Sante comes from a southern city-state in the region of Shurima that remains independent from the empires of Shurima and Ixtal, but is surrounded by deadly monsters. The people of Nazumah have to fight these monsters off to drink from the oasis, and they craft those monsters’ hides and bones into armor and weapons. On Friday, Riot shared a trailer cinematic of this new champion and his abilities, but we now know his full ability kit.
New Mortal Kombat game is an RPG for phones
The next Mortal Kombat isn’t a traditional fighting game. Developer NetherRealm Studios’ next project is a spinoff called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, which the studio and publisher Warner Bros. Games described as a new “collection role-playing game” that’s bound for mobile devices in 2023. According to...
A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel 2019’s cult hit deserves
Rats swarm an otherwise peaceful city, pouring through sewage drains and crashing against walls like an endless expanse of ocean. Citizens scream in terror, swallowed by the plague’s insatiable hunger. Amicia watches, horrified, knowing that her little brother is no longer safe from the Macula, the ancestral curse, and it will slowly devour him from the inside. Despite the disease’s momentary absence, there is no escaping the horde.
PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches early next year
The DualSense Edge, the PlayStation 5’s premium, customizable gamepad, launches Jan. 26, 2023, Sony announced on Tuesday. It ain’t cheap, either: $199.99 in the U.S., €239.99/£209.99 in Europe. Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is the PlayStation’s counterpart to Microsoft’s Elite series of...
Discord’s Nitro Basic launches everywhere, along with in-app games
Discord on Monday announced a suite of new features, which will let users of the social media app host activities like watching a YouTube stream together, or host a social game like poker in the client itself. There’s also an app directory coming to the client to make installing useful applications to your server easier, a new lower Nitro tier, and a few other interesting additions.
Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances
Popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Amouranth said in an impassioned, tearful stream on Saturday that she is being manipulated and abused by her husband. Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, said her husband, who was not named, has forced her to stream, threatened to hurt her dogs, and has taken control of her finances and bank account.
Silent Hill finally returns in a reveal this week
After many rumors and leaks, and over a decade without a major new game, Konami will reveal the future of the Silent Hill series on Wednesday this week, at 5 p.m. EDT. “In your restless dreams, do you see that town?” the company tweeted from the official Silent Hill account. “The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT.”
Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will turn you into a monster
Werewolves will start lurking around Fortnite as the Fortnitemare event begins in-game Tuesday. Epic Games originally announced the launch date on Oct. 1, but now we’re finally privy to the details: Fortnite players will be able to transform into werewolves. The big draw of the event will be the...
You can now customize Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers
Microsoft has finally extended its Xbox Design Lab to include Xbox’s Elite Series 2 controller. Starting Tuesday, players will be able to customize their Elite Series 2 controllers in all sorts of ways — color, D-pad, thumbsticks, paddles, and engraving, among others. Microsoft’s starting price for a customized...
Harrison Ford joins the MCU, taking on a longtime Marvel role
Harrison Ford is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports. He will take on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, which was originated in the MCU by the late William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk (2008). Ford’s first appearance as Ross will come in 2024’s Captain America: New World Order. The character regularly appears across the MCU, so it is likely Ford will continue to reprise the role — especially in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, which is based on a team of anti-heroes led by General “Thunderbolt” himself.
House of the Dragon’s fiery coronation didn’t end with a murder for good reason
House of the Dragon’s ninth episode was on the more quiet and contemplative side, right until it wasn’t. After Viserys’ death, a castle lockdown, and the coronation of a new king, there were sure to be a few dissenting voices, and the loudest among them was Rhaenys Targaryen, the most recent Westerosian to declare her loyalties to Princess Rhaenyra and the Blacks.
One man must stop the apocalypse... by time traveling back to kill Christopher Columbus
The moment I read the official summary of Earthdivers, I sat up and started listening. In the climate apocalypse of 2112, a group of “outcast Indigenous survivors [...] figured out where the world took a sharp turn for the worst: America,” and hatched a plan to “send one of their own on a bloody, one-way mission back to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World.” That’s what we call a good hook, a true shot and chaser with the name of the series’ first story arc: “Book One: Kill Columbus.”
Everyone on House of the Dragon is a fanged kid fighting in a pit
“Without our dragons, we’re just like everyone else,” a young Rhaenyra told her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), in the series premiere of House of the Dragon. For Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), locked in her apartments in the Red Keep as the Greens fight among themselves to decide the succession, a simple oaken door proves her cousin’s insight trenchant. “The Green Council,” season 1’s penultimate episode, places its focus precisely on the little things on which great events hinge, and it’s a richer hour for it.
Ser Criston needs to chill the heck out
In a show absolutely lousy with terrible people, it takes a special kind of jerk to make the viewer stop and say “OK, maybe that’s a bit much, dude.” Yet somehow, Ser Criston Cole manages to do it all the time, like a guy who’s determined to win a secret competition for House of the Dragon’s biggest jag.
