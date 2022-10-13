ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Russell Westbrook ignores Pat Beverley during on-court huddle

By Robert Marvi
 5 days ago
The biggest storyline surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this season has been Russell Westbrook and how he will or will not fit in with his teammates this season.

The anticipation grew even thicker when Patrick Beverley, who has had a feud with Westbrook for years, was traded to the Lakers this summer.

To the surprise of many, after the trade went down, Beverley said Westbrook had become his best friend on the team.

However, on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a moment in which the two didn’t seem to be on the same page.

After Westbrook fouled Jaden McDaniels while giving up a basket with 10:05 left in the third quarter, Beverley looked to huddle up his teammates before McDaniels shot the ensuing free throw. The guard motioned for Westbrook to join in, but he instead simply remained put on the free throw line.

Many on Twitter have criticized Westbrook as a result.

Overall, it wasn’t one of Westbrook’s best outings. He didn’t assert himself much all night, and he finished with five points on 1-of-3 shooting, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 3-of-6 from the free throw line, plus three rebounds, four assists and three turnovers in 25 minutes.

Was this incident a sign of brewing trouble or simply much ado about nothing?

